Gabriel Martinelli continues to attract headlines, yet the reality surrounding the Arsenal winger’s future is far quieter than recent reports have suggested, with sources currently playing down the prospects of the Brazilian sealing a summer move away from Emirates Stadium.

There have been multiple claims the Brazilian is in advanced discussions with several clubs, but sources familiar with the situation insist that no serious talks have taken place with any side over a potential move.

Arsenal are not ruling out the possibility of selling the 25-year-old, however. The club remains open to listening to offers should the right proposal arrive.

The Gunners have already spent big money on signing Christos Tzolis and the Greek winger is expected to become first-choice on the left side of Mikel Arteta’s attack.

However, those same sources stress that genuine discourse over a prospective transfer has yet to begin.

Significantly, there have been no formal approaches that have progressed beyond preliminary interest, while no negotiations of substance are currently advanced.

Galatasaray are still monitoring the situation closely. The Turkish champions remain keen on the player despite an earlier rejection from Martinelli himself.

The Turkish side have let it be known that their interest in him remains and they will hope they could yet get a green light from the player should no other escape avenue open up for the 27-cap Brazil winger.

The Super Lig champions, though, are not the only side keen, and sources understand there are a number of other sides poised to launch moves, with three Serie A sides among those keeping close tabs on the player and his situation in the closing days of the summer window…

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Three Italian sides consider Martinelli move – Sources

Interest has also emerged from the Saudi Pro League, where several clubs are prepared to table substantial financial packages.

Martinelli, though, has made his preference clear: he wants to continue playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues. The prospect of a move outside that elite group holds little appeal for a winger still focused on developing at the highest competitive level.

Martinelli has been an important figure at the Emirates since arriving from Ituano in 2019. His pace, directness and goal threat have made him a regular under Mikel Arteta, and he remains under contract until 2027 with an option for a further year. That security gives Arsenal a strong position from which to negotiate, should any serious interest materialise later in the window.

Italian sides hold the biggest cards; Inter, Napoli and Roma are all looking at him, and there could be movement in the final days of the window.

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However, sources stress again that there has yet to be an official offer on the table for a player who has scored 62 times in 278 appearances for the Gunners.

For now, the noise surrounding the player appears louder than the actual activity.

While Galatasaray’s persistence, Italian interest and Saudi curiosity keep his name in the conversation, the absence of meaningful talks suggests any departure is still in very early stages.