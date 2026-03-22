Andrea Berta wants another Brazilian masterclass signing at Arsenal as Flamengo wonderkid wows

Arsenal are reportedly looking to add another top Brazilian talent to their ranks, as they aim to use their strong relationship with Flamengo to secure the signing of an incredible teenage defender.

The Gunners already have a plethora of Brazilians in their squad and a fresh report claims they are looking to add another in the form of highly-rated 16-year-old centre-back Daniel Thuram.

The teenager, who is is currently progressing through the academy at Flamengo, is regarded as one of the most promising young players in South America, and his rapid development has already seen him gain opportunities to train with the Brazilian outfit’s first team.

Thuram’s rapid progress has seen him attract plenty of interest already and Sport Witness reports that Arsenal, led by sporting director Andrea Berta, are among the teams closely following his development, with their scouting network identifying him as a player to watch.

The Gunners are renowned for promoting elite young talent into their first-team squad, with Max Dowman the latest example, and the report adds that they are now looking to add the impressive Thuram to their academy set-up.

Thuram is already said to be ‘generating discussion within Arsenal’s recruitment structure’, with a ‘strong possibility that the club could act on their interest if the opportunity arises’.

Indeed, Arsenal view Thuram as one of the ‘standout young prospects in Brazil’ and believe that a switch to north London could help the player develop his skills further.

The Gunners could also be boosted in their chase to land the defender due to their existing relationship with Flamengo.

The club previously allowed Jorginho to move to Flamengo earlier than expected, which could help ensure that Thuram eventually ends up at The Emirates.

There is no mention in the report of any timeframe for the transfer, although under post-Brexit rules and FA regulations, UK clubs are prohibited from signing foreign players under the age of 18.

Thuram to Arsenal will be one to watch for the future, though.

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