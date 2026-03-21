Arsenal are aiming to bring Bazoumana Toure to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has revealed how much Hoffenheim want for him and the threat that the Gunners face from Bayern Munich.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the two left-wingers in the Arsenal squad at the moment, but doubts have emerged about the future of the Belgian and the Brazilian stars.

Sports Boom has reported that the Gunners could sell Trossard to Newcastle, while sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Arsenal are ‘willing to sanction’ an exit for Martinelli.

While it remains to be seen if Arsenal sell both Trossard and Martinelli this summer, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are already looking at signing a new left-winger.

According to Fussball Daten, Arsenal are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Bazoumana Toure.

The 20-year-old left-winger has been starring for German club Hoffenheim this season and has been hugely impressive.

The Ivory Coast international has scored two goals and given 10 assists in 25 matches in all competitions for Hoffenheim in the 2025/26 campaign.

The German news outlet has claimed that Arsenal have been so taken by Toure that the Premier League leaders are ‘pursuing an aggressive transfer strategy around the player’.

The report has added: ‘With a measured top speed of 35.98 km/h, he is currently the fastest player in the Bundesliga.

‘At the same time, he is not only a fast player, but a chaos-maker who combines speed with technique.’

It concluded: ‘Bazoumana Toure is expected to be at the centre of one of the biggest transfer battles of summer 2026.

‘With his pace, technique, and goal-scoring threat, he is considered a potential future Ballon d’Or candidate.’

Toure is under contract at Hoffenheim until the summer of 2029, and the German club are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon.

Fussball Daten has reported that Hoffenham will ask between €50-55million (£48m, $64m) for the 20-year-old.

There is interest in Toure from Bayern Munich, too, which means that Arsenal will not have it all their way for the winger.

While Toure is having a wonderful season, it is hard to see Arsenal spend €50-55million (£48m, $64m) on a 20-year-old who has played only 36 Bundesliga matches.

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Latest Arsenal transfer news: £50m player sale, Kroenke jets in

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Arsenal are ready to sell a £50million star and have already identified a replacement.

Arsenal co-owner, Josh Kroenke, is coming to the UK ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and will discuss three deals for the Gunners.

And finally, Arsenal have been told to avoid the sale of a star player in the summer transfer window.