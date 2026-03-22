Manchester United have begun laying the groundwork for a significant overhaul at left-back ahead of the summer transfer window, with TEAMtalk able to exclusively reveal a shortlist of targets – including an emerging opportunity to prise away Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal.

Sources indicate that Old Trafford decision-makers are increasingly focused on strengthening depth at left-back, recognising that Luke Shaw requires genuine competition for his place.

Tyrell Malacia is expected to be moved on, while Danish talent Patrick Dorgu is now viewed as a more advanced, attack-minded option within the Man Utd squad rather than a natural fit in defence.

Arsenal are bracing for a summer of change, and while incoming deals are expected, departures are also on the agenda – with Lewis-Skelly now among those likely to move on.

The 19-year-old Hale End graduate has long been regarded as one of the club’s most promising young talents, but his pathway into the first team has become increasingly congested.

The arrivals of Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori have pushed him further down the pecking order at left-back, while opportunities in more advanced roles have been limited.

That lack of game time has also impacted his international trajectory.

Once considered part of Thomas Tuchel’s thinking for England, Lewis-Skelly’s chances of making the upcoming World Cup squad have faded significantly.

Our sources understand the player is now open to a move in search of regular football, and Arsenal are prepared to cash in – a deal that would represent pure profit on a homegrown asset.

However, should Manchester United firm up their interest, they are unlikely to have a clear run at the teenager. There is already strong interest from across the Premier League, with European-chasing sides Everton and Brentford both understood to be monitoring his situation closely.

United’s recruitment team have been actively tracking Lewis-Skelly as part of a broader review of left-back targets. The club are determined not to be left short again in a position that has proven problematic due to injuries and fixture congestion.

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Man Utd have three other targets on their radar

Alongside Lewis-Skelly, United are also considering established Premier League options such as Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace and Antonee Robinson of Fulham.

Both players bring top-flight experience and reliability, qualities United are keen to add as they look to compete across multiple competitions next season.

United’s search is not limited to England, however. Sources have confirmed that Manchester United scouts have been closely monitoring David Raum of RB Leipzig.

Raum has impressed with his consistency in the Bundesliga and on the international stage with Germany, emerging as a serious candidate should United opt to explore the overseas market.

For now, Shaw remains the club’s preferred option when available, but under interim boss Michael Carrick there is a clear desire to ensure stronger competition and depth moving forward.

With multiple names under consideration and early groundwork already underway, United’s left-back position is shaping up to be one of the key areas of focus heading into what promises to be a pivotal summer window.

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