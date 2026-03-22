Chelsea have no plans to part ways with Liam Rosenior despite a difficult run of form, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the Blues hierarchy remain fully behind their head coach, amid calls for him to be sacked.

Rosenior took charge midway through the campaign following the departure of Enzo Maresca in January after a breakdown in relations with the club’s hierarchy.

The timing of the change was far from ideal, and sources stress it was not part of Chelsea’s original plans heading into the season.

There is a firm understanding internally at Chelsea that stepping into the role mid-season presents significant challenges, both in terms of implementing tactical ideas and managing a squad assembled with a different vision in mind.

Rather than panic amid a run of four consecutive defeats, Chelsea’s stance is one of patience.

The club are keen for Rosenior to have a full pre-season to properly embed his philosophy, with confidence that a summer of work on the training ground will allow players to fully absorb his systems and approach.

Chelsea began the campaign targeting, rather than demanding, qualification for the Champions League, and that objective remains firmly in place. Despite their recent dip, they are still very much in contention for a top-five finish, while progress in the FA Cup means there is still plenty to play for in the closing months.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Chelsea still backing Rosenior as pressure ramps up

Sources indicate there is no growing pressure on Rosenior’s position, with decision-makers aligned in their belief that he is the right long-term fit for the club.

The manager himself shares that confidence and remains convinced he can deliver success once given the time and conditions to shape the squad in his image.

What cannot be denied, however, is that Chelsea have been far from good enough recently.

Everton outclassed the London side and deservedly beat them 3-0 on Saturday. A win would’ve taken Chelsea into fourth, but instead they’re now one point outside the top five.

Following the defeat, talkSPORT co-host Rory Jennings, who is a big Chelsea fan, called on the club to immediately sack Rosenior and deemed the manager and players as a “disgrace to the badge”.

However, despite the outside noise, Chelsea’s decision-makers are keeping the faith in Rosenior, and as things stand plan to keep him in charge for next season.

Latest Chelsea news: Newcastle plot raid / Palmer’s ‘head turned’

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update earlier this week that Newcastle are showing strong interest in Chelsea duo Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson, with moves for the duo possible this summer.

Neither are guaranteed a future at Stamford Bridge and Eddie Howe’s side are looking to take advantage of the situation, as they look to bring in competition for Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

In other news, speculation surrounding the future of Cole Palmer persists and a report has claimed that he could be part of a summer ‘exodus’ at Chelsea.

The report states there are already internal concerns at Stamford Bridge that Palmer’s head ‘may have already been turned’, amid interest from Manchester United.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.