Manchester United hold genuine interest in Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, and reports suggest that he could be available for just £43million, though we understand Liverpool are equally as interested in the midfielder.

The Red Devils are well on their way to sealing Champions League qualification and sit third in the Premier League table, largely thanks to the brilliant impact interim boss Michael Carrick has had.

It remains unconfirmed whether Carrick will remain in the Old Trafford dugout next season, but Man Utd are still working on some exciting transfer targets behind the scenes.

As we have consistently reported, the signing of at least one new midfielder is a top priority for Man Utd, and Real Madrid star Camavinga is emerging as a concrete option.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed on March 18 that Camavinga’s representatives have begun exploring potential moves for him in the summer.

Liverpool and Man Utd have both been contacted by intermediaries acting on behalf of the midfielder, though it is our understanding that Liverpool are ‘leading the chase.’

Following our report, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has described why Man Utd need to be taken seriously as they eye a potential move for Camavinga, with the report claiming that

“He’s somebody that they will seriously consider, midfield is a key priority for United’s recruitment team,” O’Rourke said, as cited by Football365.

“Casemiro is leaving, so he will need to be replaced, and they want to strengthen in that position anyway.

“Camavinga, if there’s any possibility that Real Madrid open the door for the Frenchman to leave, I think there’ll be a queue of clubs ready to sign him.

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Man Utd considering swoop for Real Madrid star

Man Utd’s ‘big three’ midfield targets for the summer are Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

However, the opportunity to sign Camavinga could prove an opportunity too tempting to pass up, especially if the claims of a £43m price tag are true.

A £43m fee would be significantly less than what Anderson, Wharton or Baleba would cost and Camavinga is arguably the more exciting option.

The French defensive-midfielder joined Madrid back in 2021 and has made 213 appearances for the Spanish giants, winning 11 major trophies in the process, including two Champions Leagues.

Bringing in a proven winner like Camavinga could be perfect for United as they look to reestablish themselves as Premier League title challengers.

However, with Liverpool also eyeing potential midfield reinforcements and admirers of Camavinga, Man Utd may well have to compete with their rivals for his signature.

Madrid, for their part, are reluctantly ready to make Camavinga available for transfer, per our previous report, but whether £43m will be enough to sign him is as yet unconfirmed.

Latest Man Utd news: Competition for Sporting star / Left-back shortlist

Meanwhile, Man Utd’s scouts have been keeping a close eye on Sporting CP left wing-back Maxi Araujo, but more clubs have joined the race for his signature.

Reports suggest that Tottenham and Chelsea have both ‘made contact’ over a potential move for the Uruguayan international, who has an €80million (£69.5m / $92.7m) release clause.

We understand that the Red Devils are looking to add a new left-back this summer, and revealed four more exciting targets earlier today.

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly has emerged as a surprise target, while Fulham’s Antonee Robinson is among the other three names on the shortlist.

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