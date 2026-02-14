Arsenal target Norwegian LEFT-WINGER in €90m deal after Martin Odegaard said he’s ‘incredibly exciting’

Arsenal have taken a shine to a Norway international winger that Martin Odegaard thinks highly of, according to a report, but there is competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, among other clubs.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are the two recognised left-wingers in the Arsenal squad at the moment. While both Martinelli and Trossard are valuable players for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, sporting director Andrea Berta is always on the lookout for quality footballers who can enhance the squad.

Martinelli has made only seven starts in the Premier League so far this season and has been linked with Barcelona.

Trossard has scored five goals and given five assists in 16 Premier League starts for Arsenal in the 2025/26 campaign, but the Belgian is 31 now.

Like all major clubs, Arsenal are aware of the need to consistently freshen up their squad with young and promising players, and Antonio Nusa has caught their eyes.

According to Fussball Daten, scouts from Arsenal have ‘frequently visited the Red Bull Arena’ to watch Nusa in action for RB Leipzig.

Nusa has played as a left-winger for Leipzig so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 22 matches in all competitions.

During the 2024/25 campaign, the 20-year-old Norway international played on either flank and scored five goals and registered eight assists in 40 appearances.

Fussball Daten has reported that although RB Leipzig are currently ‘willing to consider offers starting at around €50-60million’, the winger’s value ‘could rise to as much as €90m’ (£78.2m, $106.8m) if he stars for Norway at the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Tottenham also want Antonio Nusa

This is not the first time that Arsenal have been linked with Nusa, with the Gunners having been scouting the winger since his time at Club Brugge.

In September 2023, journalist Graeme Bailey, who is now our transfer insider, reported that Arsenal and Liverpool were among the clubs that were scouting Nusa.

Nusa was at Club Brugge at the time, and the young winger eventually signed for RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024.

Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard has publicly praised his Norway international team-mate.

Odegaard told TV2 in September 2023: “He is an incredibly exciting player. You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better.”

Fussball Daten has reported that Aston Villa have also frequently scouted Nusa, while Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be ‘closely monitoring his development’.

AC Milan, Napoli and Atletico Madrid, too, are interested in Nusa.

