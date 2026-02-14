Not JUST Sandro Tonali: Liverpool in ‘informal contacts’ to sign ANOTHER £95m ‘frightening’ Newcastle star

Liverpool are planning a double raid on Newcastle United, with a report revealing the name of the St. James’ Park star that manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are planning to bring to Anfield, along with Sandro Tonali.

On February 8, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Liverpool’s interest in signing Tonali from Newcastle in the summer of 2026. Sources have told us that the defending Premier League champions have already made contact with Tonali’s camp over a move to Anfield.

It has now emerged that Tonali is not the only Newcastle star that Liverpool are keen on, with the Reds also taking a shine to Anthony Gordon.

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool are ‘the early frontrunners’ for Gordon, with Arsenal and Manchester City keen on the former Everton winger, too.

The report has claimed that Newcastle, who had to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool in the summer of 2025, could demand as much as £95million (€109.2m, $129.7m)) for Gordon.

The 24-year-old England international winger has been on the books of Newcastle since January 2023, when he joined from Everton.

Gordon has found the back of the net 32 times and has given 28 assists in 140 appearances for Newcastle so far in his career.

The Newcastle star is one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League, with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher noting on Blood Red: Liverpool FC in August 2024 that his ‘pace is frightening’.

A source told the news outlet: “Liverpool’s interest is strong, they’ve admired him for some time and there may already have been some informal contacts to assess the possibility of a move.

“The problem is Newcastle will do everything they can to make life difficult for Liverpool again as they did with Alexander Isak.

“I don’t expect they’d even consider entering into talks unless they can receive something in the region of £85m, possibly even as high as £95m.”

Liverpool were close to Anthony Gordon deal in 2024

Although Gordon came through the Everton academy and starred for the first team, he is known to be a Liverpool fan.

Liverpool were close to getting a deal done for Gordon back in the summer of 2024, with Jarell Quansah on his way to Newcastle as part of the transaction.

Newcastle had PSR issues at the time and were close to selling Gordon to Liverpool.

However, the Magpies eventually offloaded Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh and kept Gordon.

Gordon publicly addressed the situation and subsequently said: “I had the transfer stuff.

“With PSR, I thought I was going to leave at some point in the window. It didn’t happen.

“I had to get my head around that to begin with, and then to get my head around it again was hard.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 4, 2025, that Liverpool were keen on signing Gordon in the summer of 2025.

The Reds were on the hunt for a winger at the time to replace Luis Diaz, who eventually ended up at Bayern Munich.

Sources told us at the time that Gordon himself was ‘open’ to leaving Newcastle for Liverpool.

