Chelsea to open contract talks with elite performer who’s ready to snub Barcelona

We can provide an update on the future of Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are prepared to sit down with Marc Cucurella to discuss a new long‑term contract, TEAMtalk can reveal, as the Spaniard’s remarkable resurgence continues to reshape his standing inside Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella has evolved into one of the Premier League’s standout left‑backs, becoming a genuine pillar of Chelsea’s rebuild after initially appearing destined for the exit door. Signed from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth over £60million, the defender struggled to find his footing during the club’s turbulent period under Graham Potter and the managerial upheaval that followed.

But everything changed with Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival, and even more so under Enzo Maresca, who turned the 27‑year‑old into a tactical focal point. Now thriving under Liam Rosenior, Cucurella is widely regarded within the club as one of the world’s best in his position.

Chelsea’s hierarchy have taken notice. Sources have told us the Blues are ready to reward his transformation with a contract extension beyond his current deal, which runs until 2028.

We also understand that Cucurella — long linked with a romantic return to his first club Barcelona — is not currently considering such a move, nor is it part of Chelsea’s thinking. While Barca have monitored his situation for several windows, the player’s focus is firmly in West London.

We’re told Cucurella is extremely happy with life at Chelsea and open to talks over a new deal. Discussions could even begin before this summer’s World Cup finals, where he hopes to add another major honour to his CV after tasting glory with Spain at Euro 2024.

Chelsea’s stance is clear: Cucurella has gone from potential departure to untouchable, and the club now want to secure his long‑term future as a cornerstone of their project.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Chelsea: Endrick approach made; surprise return claim

Meanwhile, we revealed on Friday that Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all made fresh checks on Endrick, who has returned to form while on loan at Lyon.

Real Madrid have responded firmly to the new approaches.

Plus, a report has surprisingly tipped Chelsea and Arsenal to battle for a £60m-rated winger who represented both clubs as a youth player.