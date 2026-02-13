Arsenal remain firm favourites to land highly-rated England youth international Igor Tyjon, sources have told TEAMtalk, but Manchester United are among the clubs that have held talks to stop the Blackburn Rovers wonderkid from making the switch to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2026.

Tyjon, who turns 18 next month, has rejected fresh terms at Blackburn and is now expected to leave Ewood Park when his current contract with the Championship club runs out at the end of the season.

The centre-forward is widely regarded as one of the Championship’s brightest emerging talents and was part of England’s Under‑17 World Cup squad last year.

Tyjon, who is able to play as an attacking midfielder and left winger as well, has made three appearances for the Blackburn first team so far in his career.

However, the 17-year-old’s refusal to commit long-term has seen opportunities at Rovers dry up.

Arsenal have been tracking Tyjon for more than a year and have already seen three bids knocked back, the most recent during the January transfer window.

The Gunners, though, remain extremely keen to bring him into their Hale End pathway, and sources close to the situation believe that the Premier League leaders still hold the strongest position.

However, the landscape is shifting.

Sources have told us that Manchester United have held conversations regarding a potential move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, with the Red Devils outlining their development plans in an effort to lure the teenager.

We understand that Liverpool, Leeds United and Newcastle have also held talks over the 17-year-old and have outlined their plans for him.

Despite the mounting competition, Arsenal’s long-standing interest, clear pathway for young talent and early groundwork are thought to give them the edge, but the battle for Tyjon is far from over.

