Could this be the year Salah finally leaves Liverpool for Saudi Arabia?

The Saudi Pro League are ready to push ahead with plans to finalise a blockbuster summer deal for Mohamed Salah, TEAMtalk has been informed.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, a contract framework is already in place for the Liverpool superstar — a package comparable to the extraordinary terms handed to Cristiano Ronaldo, including future club ownership opportunities and a long‑term agreement for Salah to serve as a Saudi Arabia tourism ambassador.

Sources have explained that league officials are now deep in discussions with the country’s top clubs over Salah’s likely landing spot. Al‑Ittihad have long been viewed as the frontrunners, but Al‑Nassr are firmly in the mix — particularly with uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s future.

Should the Portuguese icon depart this summer, the Pro League hierarchy see Salah as the natural successor to become the face of football in the Middle East.

Ronaldo’s situation has, in fact, elevated the urgency of Saudi’s pursuit. Senior figures believe Salah represents the ideal long‑term figurehead: a global superstar, a cultural icon in the region, and a player whose commercial impact would be seismic.

TEAMtalk also understands that the Pro League want the Salah deal done early in the window, with sources stressing they do not want this to become a protracted saga that drags into late summer.

Salah has just 18 months remaining on his Liverpool contract, and this season has been far from straightforward. While he is now back in the fold, his public fallout ahead of AFCON — which at one stage saw him temporarily removed from first‑team activities — has not gone unnoticed by Saudi decision‑makers monitoring the situation closely.

Liverpool continue to insist publicly that Salah remains a key part of their project. Privately, however, TEAMtalk understands that a summer exit is increasingly expected, with several sources indicating that the club are preparing for life without their talisman.

Recruitment staff at Anfield are already working through potential replacements, though they maintain this is simply standard planning ahead of any transfer window. Even so, the sense behind the scenes is that the club are bracing themselves for a defining moment and Saudi Arabia are ready to strike.

