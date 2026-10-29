Atletico Madrid verdict on selling attacker to Arsenal in January revealed – NOT Alvarez

Two separate sources have confirmed Arsenal want to sign Alex Baena in January, and a report has revealed how Atletico Madrid now view the situation.

Arsenal pushed hard to sign Julian Alvarez over the summer, and while Atletico Madrid were willing to sell, the Argentine only had eyes for Barcelona.

Ultimately, Atleti refused to do business with a bitter rival, and Arsenal failed when trying to convince Alvarez to give the Gunners a go.

Alvarez’s future will inevitably become a hot topic again in 2027, though he isn’t the only Atleti attacker Arsenal have eyes on.

A recent report from Football Transfers claimed the Premier League champions are ready to revive their long-standing interest in Alex Baena, which dates back to 2024.

The World Cup winner has started the new campaign in fine form, notching five goals and three assists across all competitions.

25-year-old Baena is as versatile as they come, being comfortable on the left wing, as an attacking midfielder, or even a makeshift striker.

A fresh update from Football Insider has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Baena. Both outlets stated a January swoop is in their thinking.

But per the new report, Atletico Madrid are not willing to sell Baena mid-season, meaning Arsenal must either put forward an offer too good to refuse, or simply throw the towel in and look elsewhere.

FI stated: ‘Arsenal will have to wait until next summer before making any attempt to sign Atletico Madrid winger Alex Baena.

‘The Gunners have the 25-year-old on their radar ahead of the upcoming January window, but the Spanish side will block any attempts to strike a deal.

‘Diego Simeone’s side are not prepared to lose such an important piece of their project in the middle of the campaign.’

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Similar story for Arsenal with Eli Junior Kroupi

Another forward Arsenal have shortlisted is Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi, who recently returned to action following an injury picked up in pre-season.

Kroupi blitzed the Premier League last term, notching 13 goals in his maiden campaign despite starting the season as a teenager.

However, TEAMtalk understands the situation with Bournemouth and Kroupi is similar to that of Atleti and Baena.

The Cherries are adamant there’ll be no mid-season sale, and once again, Arsenal must cast their net wider.

DON’T MISS: Bournemouth reach decision on selling Eli Junior Kroupi to Arsenal or Man Utd in January