Arsenal announce £75m Bruno Guimaraes signing amid contact over elite winger deal

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, while we can reveal the Gunners have also made contact to hijack a major Liverpool transfer.

Newcastle were holding out for £100million for their captain, but Arsenal have managed to sign him for £75m in another masterclass from their sporting director, Andrea Berta. The midfielder has signed a four-year contract with Arsenal that includes the option for an extra year.

Guimaraes, who will wear his favoured No 39 shirt at Emirates Stadium, told club media: “I feel amazing. I’m glad for the opportunity.

“Since the first time I spoke to Berta and Mikel [Arteta], I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life and I think to be an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life.

“I’m so excited to join you. I will give you my best, I promise. I’m your warrior, I’ll never give up. Hopefully we can create many, many good memories together.”

Berta said: “We are delighted to welcome Bruno Guimaraes to our club. Bruno is a player with a great mentality and great quality, who will bring strong leadership to our squad.

“With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team. As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year.

“Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies.”

Guimaraes becomes the latest top-class star to leave Newcastle, following Alexander Isak last year and Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer.

Arsenal remain in the market for a new left winger after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola is a top target they are considering.

We can confirm that Arsenal have contacted Barcola’s entourage as they look to step up their interest in the France international.

Next Arsenal target is Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are currently frontrunners for Barcola, having held talks with both the player and PSG, but Arsenal are aiming to disrupt such negotiations.

Reports on Friday claimed Liverpool have struck a €128m (£110m) agreement with PSG for Barcola, but our sources state that discussions remain ongoing.

The 23-year-old is pushing for a transfer, and PSG want a huge €150m (£129m) for him.

Barcola is attracted by the Liverpool project, though Arsenal are trying to convince him to move to north London instead.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have learned Atletico Madrid’s decision on selling Julian Alvarez this summer.