Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is getting to work on the club's summer transfer business

Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of an attacking midfielder who Fabrizio Romano has confirmed they’re genuine about signing.

Arsenal have by and large enjoyed a string of successes in the transfer market over recent times. There is the odd miss, such as Viktor Gyokeres, but Arsenal plan to remedy that problem by going big for Julian Alvarez.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has been behind Arsenal’s recent transfer business and according to Fabrizio Romano, he’s got his eyes on a star of the future.

Taking to YouTube and terming the situation an ‘Arsenal blitz’, Romano revealed Mikel Arteta’s team hold genuine interest in Serbian wonderkid, Vasilije Kostov.

The 17-year-old plays for Red Star Belgrade and has previously been described as the ‘Balkan Barella’ and ‘Serbian Pedri’.

Kostov – who has already been capped at senior level for his country despite his tender age – is attracting interest from Italian and German sides. However, they now face stiff competition from the Gunners.

Arsenal transfer blitz for Vasilije Kostov

“On Arsenal I wanted to mention the name of a young talent, his name is Vasilije Kostov,” began Romano.

“He’s an offensive midfielder playing for Red Star Belgrade, 17-years-old, very interesting player with potential.

“Italian clubs and German clubs have been tracking. But now it’s true what’s been reported in Serbia – also Arsenal are following Kostov, and they’re following him closely.

“They made contact with people close to the player, they’re considering a move for him.

“Arsenal want to invest also on talents, not only on established players, and so Kostov is one of the talents Arsenal are monitoring.

“It’s still early to say if Arsenal will close this deal, but Arsenal have genuine interest in this player.

“They have been scouting and following this player, so it’s an interesting one to follow ahead of the summer.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

How much Kostov will cost

A prior report from Football London claimed Red Star Belgrade will demand around €20m / £17m before greenlighting a sale.

That’s because the Serbian side have previously received an offer of roughly that amount for Kostov, though a sale at that time was not considered.

Red Star Belgrade’s General Director. Zvezdan Terzic, told Football London: “I can’t talk about exactly who has called but we have already received an offer worth €20million for him.”

Terzic was then queried on whether Kostov has the tools in his locker to make it big in the Premier League.

Without hesitating, he replied: “Of course but not just any team, he could play for one of the big six clubs.”

DON’T MISS: Romano drops bittersweet Tonali update with Man Utd, Man City Arsenal all cited