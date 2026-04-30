Liverpool are internally questioning whether they made a major blunder allowing Caoimhin Kelleher to leave last summer, with the club now facing a growing uncertainty over their goalkeeping situation, sources have explained to TEAMtalk.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Brentford in a deal worth under an initial £12.8m but rising to £18m (€21m, $24.5m) with add-ons last summer. At the time, Liverpool were comfortable with the decision to sanction Kelleher‘s sale, with his contract having just a year to run at that time.

That decision was also largely driven by their long-term succession planning, having already brought Giorgi Mamardashvili into the fold in a £29m (€35m, $40m) deal from Valencia as the heir apparent to Alisson Becker.

However, that plan has not unfolded as smoothly as anticipated.

Mamardashvili has been handed opportunities this season during Alisson’s injury absences, but sources suggest he has yet to fully convince the coaching staff that he is ready to step up as Liverpool’s undisputed No.1.

Those concerns are now being amplified internally, particularly given fresh uncertainty surrounding Alisson’s own future.

The Brazilian remains one of the most highly regarded goalkeepers in world football and is now firmly on the radar of Juventus, who are understood to be offering him a lucrative long-term contract.

Despite Liverpool triggering a one-year extension in his deal — seemingly to secure stability — the situation has quickly evolved, and the Brazilian could decide to quit Anfield at the season’s end…

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Insider reveals Liverpool dilemma over goalkeeper department

Reports earlier this week suggested Liverpool could look to bring Kelleher back to Anfield this summer amid a sense of regret over his sale.

However, Brentford boss Keith Andrews has quickly reacted to those claims, explaining why there is no chance of that unfolding.

Now, with Alisson’s exit potentially ramping up and with fears Liverpool could be significantly weakened in that area, TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey has provided some insight.

“The goalkeeper situation is becoming a real thing at Anfield and an intriguing one,” Bailey explained.

“Having taken on Alisson’s one-year option, it seemed he was cemented in to continue as Liverpool’s first-choice keeper.

“However, since then, Juventus’ interest in Alisson has emerged, and a long-term deal is on the table for the Brazilian, something that he is considering.

“Liverpool are now facing up to the difficult situation. Yes, they could allow Alisson to leave, but the real issue is that there is no real trust with Mamardashvili, and questions remain – is he ready to become number one? There are real concerns that he isn’t.

“Interestingly, we have seen and heard amongst some that they would have liked to have kept Caoimhin Kelleher, who they allowed to move onto Brentford, and whilst there is regret, they are working hard on other targets if needed.

“Could they return and go back for Kelleher – never say never in football, especially the Premier League, but it is hard to see.”

That internal reflection is significant. Kelleher had long proven himself a reliable deputy at Anfield, and his departure is now being viewed by some within the club as a decision that may have weakened their depth at a crucial time.

A return for the Irishman is not currently considered realistic, despite that sentiment.

FSG target Porto star as one of four options – Sources

Instead, Liverpool are actively exploring alternative options as they assess how best to navigate a potentially major transition between the posts should Alisson depart.

Indeed, the Reds have already been advised to ‘block the sale’ of Alisson amid claims by a Fleet Street hack that his exit would be one Liverpool ‘deeply regret’.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Diogo Costa of FC Porto remains firmly on their radar as a possible solution, though the Portugal No.1 is just one of four options under consideration.

For now, one option still under consideration is to stand firm and block any move for Alisson, prioritising stability over change.

The Reds also want to sign a big-name winger this summer, though hopes of landing one of the world’s best have been delivered a knockout blow after his side insisted no amount of money would make them flinch and consider his sale.

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