There has been another twist in the Sandro Tonali transfer saga

Fabrizio Romano has revealed two developments in the future of Sandro Tonali, with one positive and the other negative as far as Newcastle are concerned.

Tonali, 25, will be a major story in the upcoming transfer window. Newcastle are preparing to let one and potentially two of their best players go in order to generate funds and make impactful signings of their own.

Yoane Wissa – who can hardly be termed one of the Magpies’ best – has the green light to leave for just £30m. A much bigger fee would arrive if Anthony Gordon takes flight.

Of Eddie Howe’s most influential stars, it’s Gordon who he and Newcastle are most willing to part ways with. However, that won’t stop clubs from trying their luck with Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali.

Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal have all been credited with interest in the Italy international. There have even been widespread reports Tonali actually desires a return to his home country, which has sparked stories of a switch to Juventus.

But according to the latest from transfer guru Romano, Tonali is not all that bothered about returning to Italy any time soon.

What’s more, the fact Serie A sides – even ones as powerful as Juve – can’t afford Tonali’s price tag means Newcastle need not worry about that transfer possibility any longer.

However, Romano did stress Tonali is still a candidate to leave St. James’ Park and if doing so, he might wind up at one of Newcastle’s Premier League rivals.

The update on that front was bittersweet again, with Romano naming Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal, but suggesting that for varying reasons, none of those clubs have taken the initiative and pushed the button on a move just yet.

HAVE YOU SEEN? Man Utd ABORT Elliot Anderson transfer as BBC man drops stunning price reveal – INEOS want three others instead

Fabrizio Romano provides Sandro Tonali transfer update

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Despite some reports in England and Italy mentioning that Sandro Tonali could favour a move to Serie A in the summer window, my understanding is that Tonali back to Serie A is something that could happen in the next years, maybe two, three, four, five years, I don’t know.

“But for THIS SUMMER, 2026, it’s considered something absolutely impossible.

“Why impossible? Because Newcastle would ask for big money, and it’s very difficult for Italian clubs to pay €90m / €100m / €110m for a midfielder, that would be really complicated.

“Tonali is a special player, but for Italian clubs that would be almost impossible.

“And also my understanding is that Tonali would like to continue in the Premier League. Tonali is happy at the highest level possible in terms of league, and he would be happy to continue in the Premier League.

“There is interest from Manchester United and Manchester City. So for sure both clubs are following the situation, and for sure he’s going to be one of the names of the summer to follow.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Romano went on to note Man City are pushing to sign and prioritising a deal for Elliot Anderson instead, but Tonali is “another name they have on their shortlist.”

On Man Utd, Romano stated they’re waiting to see what price Newcastle slap on the Italian because they harbour some concerns the overall cost of the deal (transfer fee, agent’s fees, player salary) could be too expensive.

Arsenal were then mentioned, and the Gunners do hold interest in Tonali. But as of now, Arsenal have “not activated” an operation to sign Tonali.

As such, Newcastle fans cannot rest easy as far as Tonali leaving is concerned, but for the time being, there isn’t one specific club who are positioning themselves at the front of the queue.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd greenlight star’s sale for HALF PRICE after Ratcliffe decides he’s useless