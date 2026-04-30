Porto coach Francesco Farioli is emerging as a strong option to become the next Chelsea manager

Porto head coach Francesco Farioli has emerged as a strong contender for the vacant Chelsea managerial position, and he has been discussed at great length by club bosses as one of nine options for the job, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues are actively searching for a new head coach after the swift dismissal of Liam Rosenior earlier this month, bringing an abrupt end to his short spell in charge, which lasted just 106 days.

Rosenior was sent on his way after we exclusively revealed the irreparable divisions that had broken out between the 41-year-old and some of his leading players.

Since his sacking, Chelsea have returned to winning ways by beating Leeds United 1-0 to reach the FA Cup final, with Under-21s coach Calum McFarlane guiding the Blues through for the remainder of the season.

Attention, though, has quickly turned to identifying a long-term successor, with Chelsea’s multi-layered sporting structure leading the process.

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are working alongside Dave Fallows, Joe Shields and Sam Jewell as part of a collaborative effort to shape the club’s next appointment.

A number of high-profile names have already been linked, including Julian Nagelsmann, Matthias Jaissle – as we exclusively revealed – Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, Xabi Alonso, Marco Silva, as well as former Chelsea players Cesc Fabregas and Filipe Luis.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Farioli – who has won an impressive 37 of his 50 games in charge, giving him a 74% success rate – is now firmly in the mix and has been deeply discussed internally as a viable option…

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Next Chelsea manager: Farioli has already spoken out on links

Still only 37, Farioli is regarded as one of the most progressive young coaches in European football.

He began his senior managerial career at Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk at the age of just 31, before moving to Alanyaspor, where he had previously worked as an assistant.

His work in Turkey quickly caught wider attention, earning him a move to Nice in Ligue 1. From there, he stepped into one of Europe’s most demanding roles with Ajax, where he came agonisingly close to winning the Eredivisie title, only to miss out on the final day.

Farioli departed Ajax soon after and was appointed by FC Porto – a move that has proven transformative.

Against expectations, he has guided Porto to the brink of the title, outperforming rivals including a Benfica side managed by Jose Mourinho, who remain unbeaten this season.

His rapid rise has not gone unnoticed.

Sources indicate that Farioli’s name has been formally put forward to Chelsea’s hierarchy, who were already tracking his development closely. He is now very much on their active shortlist as they weigh up their next move.

Farioli was recently questioned on the links to Chelsea, but cut the interview short with a stark reply.

“I’m the coach of Porto, and I’m really happy to be here,” Farioli told Sport TV.

Sources, though, are adamant that Farioli is a name being seriously considered.

The Blues, however, are expected to take their time before making a final decision, but with Farioli’s reputation growing across the continent, he is firmly emerging as one of the most intriguing candidates in the frame.

Per reports earlier this week, Chelsea officials have also met with representatives of a Premier League boss, who is also seen as a viable target and is out of contract this summer.

Paul Merson, meanwhile, has urged the Blues to appoint another exit-linked Prem boss who he claims clubs “will be queueing up for”.

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