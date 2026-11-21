Premier League champions Arsenal have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring highly-rated Georgian youngster Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the younger brother of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 16-year-old is currently on the books of Dinamo Tbilisi, but despite his tender age, he is already making significant strides and earning regular opportunities in the club’s first team and has made 16 appearances this season.

His emergence has attracted considerable attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with TEAMtalk having previously revealed that Chelsea and Tottenham have both scouted the youngster.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa have also been keeping tabs on his development.

However, TEAMtalk can now reveal that Arsenal have joined the picture, with the Premier League champions watching his recent performances with increasing interest.

The Gunners’ recruitment department have been made aware of his emerging potential through their contacts in Eastern Europe, and the club are understood to be impressed by the progress he is making in Georgian football.

Kvaratskhelia turns 17 in February, meaning he would not be eligible to move to England until January 2028 at the earliest under current regulations.

However, that has not stopped a number of clubs from positioning themselves early, with the race to secure his future already beginning to take shape.

Arsenal have made a concerted effort to strengthen their connections with the Georgian talent pool and have already secured another highly-rated young forward from the country in Andria Bartishvili, who is due to join the club this summer.

The north London side are clearly looking to build on those connections, and Kvaratskhelia junior is another name to have emerged on their radar.

His surname will naturally attract attention, given the extraordinary rise of his older brother Khvicha, who has established himself among the leading attacking talents in world football following his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Tornike is beginning to build his own reputation, with his performances for Dinamo Tbilisi ensuring he is attracting attention on his own merits rather than simply because of his family connections.

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Big clubs in race for Tornike Kvaratskhelia

Competition for his signature is expected to be fierce, though, with a number of heavyweight European clubs already monitoring the situation.

TEAMtalk understands that Napoli, where his brother previously enjoyed a hugely successful spell, have also looked at the youngster, while Atalanta and Juventus are among the other Italian sides impressed by his potential.

There is significant interest elsewhere on the continent, too.

We can confirm that Paris Saint-Germain are aware of his emerging talents, with Khvicha’s current club keeping an eye on the development of his younger brother.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also among the clubs who have been alerted to his potential as they assess the next generation of emerging European talent.