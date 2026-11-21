Whether Benjamin Sesko could leave Manchester United has been revealed

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a striker sacrifice could be on the cards at Manchester United as they prepare to sign a new one in January, with the chances it’ll be Benjamin Sesko known.

United are likely to be without Sesko until February, given his current injury. Fellow striker Joshua Zirkzee has not offered the desired impact when he’s been in the side.

The result means the Red Devils have to rely on Matheus Cunha for a lot of output though the middle.

United are therefore looking to add to their attack in January, with new boss Mauricio Pochettino believed to be a fan of his former USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, while Victor Osimhen and Igor Matanovic are among those linked.

Transfer insider Romano has confirmed interest from the Red Devils in a new striker, and suggests a current club forward could be sacrificed.

He said on X: ‘No chances for Benjamin Šeško exit in January amid links with Italian clubs: Zirkzee can be a different case but depends on the feeling with Pochettino.

‘United also want to try sign a striker in January.’

READ MORE: Pochettino decides £40m first Man Utd signing after revealing transfer plans

Benjamin Sesko plans clear

Romano has recently suggested there is a clear plan with the Slovenian striker.

He said: ‘Juventus have been in the news again these days: they signed [Randal] Kolo Muani, [Nick] Woltemade and [Jeff] Ekhator in the summer but are still looking to attack if opportunities arise.

‘Benjamin Sesko’s name has been linked several times precisely because he hasn’t been seen so far at Manchester United.

‘But one thing is certain: Sesko won’t be leaving United in January.

‘Juventus is aware of this, and it’s a deliberate decision by the player and the club.

‘Sesko hasn’t been a key figure due to injury, but his return is planned for January or February.

‘Benjamin still wants to have his say at United, where he performed very well under Carrick last year.

‘There are no ongoing negotiations, and considering a January move to Juventus is pure fantasy.

‘Sesko will stay, he has always been liked by Italian clubs, AC Milan had also courted him in the past but he will not be playing in Serie A anytime soon.’

Once the striker returns to fitness, it will be interesting to see what his role will be if United do indeed land another No.9 in the January window.