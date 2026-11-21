AS Roma have made contact with 22-year-old winger Jamie Gittens as they look to revitalise his career after a difficult period, but with fierce competition from another historic Italian club, they also have their eyes on a former Chelsea wide man as an alternative.

There’s no doubt Gittens has had a tough start to Premier League life since his permanent transfer from Borussia Dortmund back in 2025, with the Englishman registering just one EFL Cup goal since his £48.5million move, with the fee potentially surpassing £50million with add-ons.

His limited output is mainly down to his lack of game time, with the Chelsea winger starting just 13 games since joining the Blues, although he has greatly suffered with injuries, being sidelined for 32 games for both club and England U21s since December last year.

But he did impress in Germany; in 107 games in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, he registered 31 goals and assists, an average of a goal/assist every 162 minutes.

Yet he’s been unable to replicate this form since joining the Blues, and a move away has looked increasingly likely as he’s struggled to make an impact in West London.

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Roma admire Gittens but keeping alternatives in mind

Rome-based publication Corriere dello Sport have reported that ‘initial contact’ has been made between Roma and Chelsea for a January loan move, with an option to buy if the three-time Serie A winners are impressed with the 22-year-old.

But Roma seemingly have competition from fellow Serie A side Napoli, as well as Leeds, Sunderland, Everton and Crystal Palace, as reported by TEAMtalk, yet interest from the Italian capital remains high.

The report from Corriere dello Sport reads: “Jamie Gittens, the talent that swept Dortmund off their feet and that Roma now wants to bring back to the forefront.

“At Trigoria, they’re ready to bet on his resurgence: the goal is to bring him to the Giallorossi in January on a loan deal with the option to buy.

“There’s no shortage of competition from Napoli, but Roma have an added weapon, perhaps a decisive one: Donyell Malen. The two know each other perfectly; they shared two and a half seasons at Borussia, and the Dutchman could become the best sponsor to convince the Englishman to return to the capital.”

Corriere dello Sport believes the relationship between Malen and Gittens could be crucial in Roma’s pursuit of the Englishman, and revealed that the Italian club will use the same transfer tactic that saw them secure Malen’s arrival. It continues: “At Trigoria, the model to follow is the one that brought Malen to the Giallorossi.

“A year ago, the Dutchman was struggling at Aston Villa: he played little and wasn’t being used in his preferred position.

“Then Roma arrived with a firm, unequivocal offer: a central role in the Roma project and the opportunity to play as a true striker, not a winger. The loan with an option to buy (which became mandatory with Champions League qualification) changed his life, restoring his enthusiasm, confidence, and, above all, his ability to score.”

So Roma appear very keen on bringing Gittens to Italy, but are reportedly keeping their options open, with Callum Hudson-Odoi seemingly the perfect alternative if the Gittens deal can’t quite be achieved.

The report finished: “Also on Roma’s radar is Hudson-Odoi, another English winger who’s going through a tough time.

“The situation at Nottingham Forest is complicated, with the team sitting sixteenth in the league and the 26-year-old on the fringes of rotation.

“But now Roma’s attention is focused primarily on Gittens, the one they saw in Dortmund, capable of inflaming Germany and Chelsea.

“At Trigoria, they’re hoping to find him again: Malen is ready to act as a sponsor, and January could be the perfect opportunity to relaunch him and turn a surplus player into a gold nugget, both on and off the pitch.”

Whilst Gittens looks to be heading to Italy in the coming months, Chelsea are looking to bring an Atalanta defensive star in the opposite direction, although they face stiff competition from both Liverpool and Manchester United.