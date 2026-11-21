Newcastle are one of the clubs watching Gustav Isaksen amid a stellar season so far

Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen is emerging as a potential January transfer target, with Newcastle United, Everton, Brentford and Leeds United all understood to be monitoring the Denmark international, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old has attracted growing attention following an impressive campaign in Italy, where he has played an important role in Lazio’s push to the top of Serie A.

TEAMtalk understands all four Premier League clubs have watched Isaksen in recent weeks, both during domestic action in Italy and on the international stage, as they assess potential options ahead of the January transfer window.

Isaksen has developed into one of Lazio’s most exciting attacking players since arriving from FC Midtjylland in 2023.

The Danish winger has continued to mature into a high-class right-sided forward, combining pace, direct running and an increasing threat in the final third.

His performances this season have been particularly impressive, with Isaksen registering four goals and an assist for a Lazio side enjoying an outstanding campaign.

In three full seasons, plus 11 games so far this campaign, the winger has 30 direct goal contributions for the Serie A club, and is on course to smash his goals record of five last season, given he’s on four already this term.

His development has not gone unnoticed in England, with several Premier League recruitment departments now keeping a close eye on his situation.

READ MORE: Newcastle to add firepower with double January swoop as priority signing named – Sky Sports

Prem clubs can stunt Gustav Isaksen contract talks

Isaksen’s contractual situation is another factor attracting attention.

The winger has around 18 months remaining on his current Lazio deal, with the Italian club understood to be keen to secure his long-term future through an extension.

However, the growing interest from the Premier League could complicate those negotiations, particularly with several English clubs now assessing whether a move could be possible in January.

Lazio are keen to retain a player who has become increasingly important to their attacking plans, but the emergence of multiple Premier League suitors could put pressure on their efforts to agree fresh terms.

While Newcastle, Everton, Brentford and Leeds are all understood to be among the clubs who have been keeping tabs on the Denmark international ahead of January – we can confirm clubs in Germany are also looking at the Dane.

That could mean for a battle for the services of Isaksen, especially if he continues to impress in what’s looking like his best season with Lazio.