Arsenal ready revolution as Arteta and Berta plan to sign TWO attacking gems

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are interested in signing two of the best young players in European football, including Kenan Yildiz, according to reports.

Back on December 3, 2025, journalist Dean Jones reported for TEAMtalk that Arsenal were interest in signing Yildiz.

At the time, Yildiz and Juventus were not progressing in talks over a new contract, and Arsenal thought that they could be able to convince the Turkey international star to join Arteta’s team.

Yildiz, who can play as an attacking midfielder, winger or second striker, eventually signed a new deal with Juventus in February 2026 and is now under contract at the Bianconeri until 2030.

However, Arsenal did not give up on signing the 21-year-old and tried to secure his services in the summer of 2026.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 20 that Arsenal had made enquiries about a deal for Yildiz.

Sources told us at the time that Arsenal wanted a swap deal for the 21-year-old that would have seen Gabriel Martinelli move to Juventus.

In the end, Yildiz stayed at Juventus and Brazil international winger Martinelli joined Al-Hilal.

According to TuttoJuve, the Premier League champions remain keen on the youngster, with the headline in the Juventus-centric Italian news outlet stating: ‘Arsenal are not giving up on Yildiz and are considering a new attack’.

The report has claimed that Arsenal ‘continues to monitor Yildiz closely’ and are ‘ready to make another attempt’ for the 21-year-old.

This comes after Football.London’s report on September 2 that Arsenal could revisit their interest in Yildiz.

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Arsenal keen on Nico Paz, too

Arsenal were busy in the summer transfer window, as manager Arteta and sporting director Berta added important players to the squad that won the Premier League title last season, including Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Christos Tzolis, though, was the only attacking player who joined Arsenal, with the Greece international winger signing from Club Brugge.

Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli all left, so it makes sense that Arsenal remain keen on making attacking reinforcements to their squad.

Along with Yildiz, Arsenal want to sign Nico Paz from Como, too, according to Bernabeu Digital.

The Argentina international attacking midfielder left Madrid for Como in the summer of 2024.

Madrid activated their €9m (£8m) option to re-sign the playmaker in the summer of 2026 and then sold him back to Como for €60million (£51.6m).

Los Blancos have the option to re-sign the 22-year-old in the summer of 2027 for €80m (£68.7m).

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