Arsenal ready to launch sensational £85m bid for superstar winger

Arsenal are plotting a €100million (£85m) bid as they try to beat Real Madrid to the superb signing of Kenan Yildiz, with a report revealing the main reason why he could leave Juventus.

Yildiz is one of the few superstars left in Serie A. He won the Golden Boy Web award in 2024, and has become Juve’s best – and most valuable – player since then.

Yildiz is Juve’s attacking spark, with the ability to inspire his team-mates through a devastating dribble past numerous defenders, or via a 30-yard wonderstrike.

The Turkish international can star as either a left winger or second striker, operating just behind the main centre-forward.

In February, Juve managed to tie Yildiz down to a new contract that runs until June 2030. But that has not stopped speculation about a potential transfer.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Juve failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League would seriously increase the chances of Yildiz moving on.

Juve currently sit seventh in Serie A on 10 points, though the Italian campaign is only five matches in so far.

The report adds that Juve want €100m/£85m or more to sell Yildiz. They would hate to see him leave, but that transfer fee would allow them to sign two attackers to help replace him.

Real Madrid previously made an enquiry for Yildiz when Xabi Alonso was in charge, and Los Blancos reignited their interest recently.

Madrid are facing stern competition from Arsenal, however. As per fellow Italian source Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are ‘ready to go crazy’ in the pursuit of Yildiz and are ‘preparing a shock offer of €100m to snatch him from the Bianconeri’.

Mikel Arteta seemingly wants Yildiz to become his new first-choice left winger following the summer departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal battle Real Madrid for Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz arriving at the Emirates would immediately push Christos Tzolis down the pecking order.

We confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the 21-year-old on August 20.

At the time, Arsenal were considering offering Juve Martinelli in a player-plus-cash deal for Yildiz. But Martinelli has since joined Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, so Arsenal will have to come up with another solution.

According to a recent report from Tutto Juve, Luciano Spalletti’s side have no intention of selling their star forward in the January transfer window.

But Juve may have to soften that stance if this season ends up being a disappointment for them.

Yildiz believes he has the ability to compete for future Ballon d’Ors, and joining a club such as Arsenal or Madrid would give him the perfect platform to do just that.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly preparing an official bid for a Brazilian gem, too.