Real Madrid make decision on selling Endrick to Arsenal after talks with frustrated forward

Real Madrid have made their position on Endrick clear and are standing firm on their intention to keep the Brazilian, despite growing frustration from the player and interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Endrick’s camp held talks with Real Madrid during the international break – the discussions took place as planned after we revealed last month that a meeting was due.

Real Madrid confirmed their current plans for the 20-year-old and, while they understand his frustration, they have no intention of sanctioning a permanent departure.

That represents a significant blow to Premier League suitors including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who have both shown strong interest in Endrick and would prefer a deal that could ultimately lead to a permanent transfer.

However, we understand Real Madrid are prepared to listen to proposals for a January loan – but only on a straight loan without an option to buy.

Endrick made it clear during the discussions that he is far from happy with his current situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian was away with his national team during the international break, featuring in all three games against Australia and India, and remarkably managed more minutes for the Selecao during that period than he has accumulated for Real Madrid across the last 12 months.

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Italy switch beckons for Endrick amid Real Madrid frustrations

Sources have told us that Endrick’s representatives made clear that his current situation is not acceptable to them, given how far down the pecking order the youngster appears to have fallen.

There is significant competition for places at Real, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz all ahead of Endrick, while summer arrivals including Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomande and Carlos Espi have also complicated his route into Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Real understand why Endrick and his camp are frustrated and have acknowledged that a temporary move could be the best solution to get him playing regularly.

But the club’s position is equally clear: they do not want to lose control of Endrick’s future and will not sanction a permanent transfer at this stage.

That immediately creates a problem for several Premier League clubs as Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Fulham all asked about him in the summer.

Arsenal have shown the strongest interest in the Brazilian, but TEAMtalk understands the English clubs intereted would prefer a structure that gives them the opportunity to make the move permanent.

A straight loan, without an option to buy, therefore does not currently fit what they are looking for.

Endrick was committed to remaining at Real during the summer after returning from a successful loan spell at French side Lyon, but the lack of opportunities this season has changed the dynamics considerably.

He now faces a decision over whether to accept a temporary move in January in the hope of rebuilding his momentum.

As things stand, AC Milan and Roma are leading the chase and both clubs would be comfortable with Real’s preferred structure of a loan without an option to buy.

We understands that the prospect of moving to either Milan or Rome does appeal to Endrick, particularly given the opportunity to secure regular first-team football.

However, intermediaries continue to push the player and his representatives towards the Premier League, where there remains major interest in landing his signature.

The coming weeks could therefore prove crucial.

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