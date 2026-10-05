Arsenal preparing ‘official bid’ for Brazilian gem with Corinthians ‘unlikely to refuse’ bargain offer

Arsenal have reportedly received a significant boost to their hopes of signing highly-rated Brazil midfielder Breno Bidon, with Corinthians set to accept a fee lower than originally anticipated for the 21-year-old talent.

The reigning Premier League champions have been heavily linked with a move for Bidon over the last 12 months and are keen on striking a deal to bring the midfielder to The Emirates.

Bidon is viewed as a generational talent in his homeland, having already made more than 100 appearances for Corinthians, despite his young age, while he also recently broke into the Brazil national team set-up.

Indeed, Carlo Ancelotti gave Bidon his Brazil debut during the current international break and the talented youngster is expected to play a key role for his country leading up to the next World Cup in 2030.

A move to Europe before then is starting to look inevitable, though, with interest from across the continent in the player.

And Brazilian outlet Bolavip claims that Arsenal are looking to steal a march on their rivals by preparing an ‘official bid’ for Bidon, having ‘tracked his development for the best part of a year’.

While it was initially speculated that Bidon could cost in the region of £40million, the report states that Corinthians value him at around €25m (£21m), with the Gunners more than happy to pay that figure.

It’s also claimed that Corinthians are ready to cash in on Bidon now, in order to bring in some funds, and that the club’s board are ‘unlikely to refuse’ a bid from Arsenal in excess of £21m.

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Bidon keen on European switch as Guimaraes role revealed

As we reported previously, current Gunners midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is a player who could play a big role in the club snapping up Bidon, who is a huge fan of his Brazil teammate.

Bidon actually revealed back in March that it was his ‘dream’ to one day play in Europe and test himself in the Champions League, a competition Arsenal failed at the final hurdle in last season.

“I do dream about playing in Europe,” Bidon told TNT Sports Brasil when addressing the recent speculation surrounding his future.

“It has been a dream since I was a kid – to play in Europe, to play in the Champions League, to play in a World Cup. It has been a dream since I was young.

“I do have that desire. I do not know when the moment will come but I do have that desire to play abroad.”

One player who believes Bidon will be a big hit in Europe is former Man Utd forward Memphis Depay, who has witnessed Bidon’s impressive development first-hand since joining Corinthians from Atketico Madrid two years ago.

Indeed, the Netherlands star claims that whichever club manages to sign Bidon will be acquiring a ‘special’ talent with the ‘mentality’ to reach the very top.

“I talk to him a lot, he’s very intelligent,” Memphis said of Bidon earlier in the year when speaking to Brazilian outlet SporTV.

“He has great potential. He’s young, but very talented. He works hard, is focused and has a strong mentality.

“He’s a special player, he needs to leave Brazil, not now, but soon. He also needs to be called up to the Brazilian national team. He has enormous potential, he’s very good.”

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