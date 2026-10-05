Alex Scott transfer hope for Liverpool, Chelsea as Bournemouth target Wolves star with seven G/A already – Exclusive

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Bournemouth are keeping close tabs on Wolves star Fer Lopez as they carry out due diligence on potential long-term replacements for Alex Scott, with two other options also on their radar amid suggestions the England star could be the subject of a massive bid in the January window.

The Cherries remain insistent that they will not contemplate parting company with Scott in January, with the midfielder continuing to be regarded as an important part of their plans.

However, sources can confirm that Bournemouth are already doing their homework on potential options should they need to replace Scott further down the line – and highly-rated Spanish midfielder Lopez is one player firmly on their radar.

Sources have confirmed to us that Bournemouth are huge admirers of the former Celta Vigo man, who has established himself as one of the most exciting young players outside the Premier League.

Lopez returned to Molineux this summer after spending the second half of last season back on loan at Celta Vigo.

The 22-year-old, who is a Spain Under-21 international, was linked with a permanent move away from Wolves during the summer, but the Midlands club opted to keep hold of him.

Wolves believed Lopez could play a key role in their promotion push and that faith has been justified by his performances so far this season.

The midfielder has produced five goals and two assists from eight starts, establishing himself as one of the standout performers outside the Premier League and underlining why there was significant interest in him during the summer.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Lopez’s progress, although sources have stressed that their admiration for the player stretches back further…

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Indeed, Bournemouth were keen on Lopez before he completed his move to Wolves, meaning their current interest is not simply a reaction to his impressive start to the campaign.

The Cherries, though, are not actively planning for Scott’s departure and there is no suggestion that they are preparing to sell him in January despite ongoing speculation suggesting both Chelsea and Liverpool are considering colossal offers to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vitality Stadium.

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Instead, their recruitment operation is taking a longer-term view and ensuring they have identified suitable alternatives should circumstances change.

Bournemouth have been increasingly proactive in their search for emerging talent across Europe and have been looking at a number of potential options.

That work has included players within the wider group of clubs connected to their ownership structure, with Bournemouth also examining talent at sister club Lorient.

One player to have emerged from those checks is Arthur Avom, who has also been watched as Bournemouth assess potential future additions.

The Cherries have already shown a willingness to recruit from their European network, with El-Junior Kroupi arriving from Lorient, and that relationship could again provide a route into their recruitment planning.

Another player Bournemouth have been monitoring is Dutch starlet Kees Smit, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed.

Smit is again enjoying a strong start to the season with AZ Alkmaar and remains on the radar as Bournemouth continue to assess young midfield options.

For now, Bournemouth’s position on Scott remains clear: they have no intention of contemplating his departure in January.

But with the club determined to remain ahead of the market, their work on possible successors is already under way, and Lopez is one of the players they are watching most closely.