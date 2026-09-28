Arsenal find new defender with £56m release clause as Romano confirms double signing coming

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed two signings Arsenal intend to make in 2027, and a player with a £56m release clause is in their sights, according to a report.

The Gunners are the dominant force in English football right now, and their options in defence and midfield are the envy of all their rivals.

Nevertheless, Arsenal under Mikel Arteta are always a side looking to add new defenders, as evidenced by their summer move for Ezri Konsa.

Arsenal are a little lighter in attack, and as such, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently brought news of a double signing planned for 2027.

After insisting Arsenal will sign a striker next year, the reporter added: “Look, I will keep an eye also right-back for example, because at that position probably Arsenal could consider new opportunities in probably the summer 2027 unless there is a big name available in January.

Romano concluded: “So right-back is an area to keep an eye on. Striker is an area to keep an eye on.

“They are delighted with the strikers they have and with the right-backs they have. But I think an addition also in that position is something that could be likely.”

And according to the latest from CaughtOffside, the search for a right-back could take the Premier League champions to Portugal.

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Arsenal interested in signing Alberto Costa

They revealed Arsenal are among a cluster of high profile clubs taking an interest in FC Porto’s Alberto Costa.

The report stated: ‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man United and Arsenal are among several clubs monitoring Costa, alongside Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.’

Man Utd will overhaul their defence next year, meaning the Red Devils may well pose a threat to any Arsenal plans to sign Costa.

PSG’s appeal as the No 1 team in Europe is obvious, though Man City if punished severely for their 114 breaches of FFP might be a non-factor come next summer.

Costa, 22, left Portugal for Juventus in January of 2025, though returned back to his homeland just six months later when joining Porto.

He stands at 6ft 1in tall and quickly established himself as a guaranteed starter at Porto in the 2025/26 season.

Regarding cost, Costa’s deal contains a release clause worth €65m / £56m, per the report.

If attempting to agree a lower fee, Arsenal might find Porto to be tough negotiators given Juventus are due 10 percent of any sale via a sell-on clause.

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