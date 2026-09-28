Gabriel Agbonlahor tells ‘perfect’ Man City winger to join Arsenal after FFP guilty verdict

Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to raid Manchester City for winger Jeremy Doku should the Cityzens get relegated from the Premier League because of FFP breaches, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Gunners have Erling Haaland on their radar.

The Athletic dropped the bombshell news last Friday that Man City have been found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League relating to FFP breaches.

Neither the Premier League nor Man City have confirmed the verdict of the independent commission so far.

However, in response to the report, Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak published a statement on the club’s official website, assuring that there has been no wrongdoing and urging the fans to stay calm and confident.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City are planning to appeal against the verdict.

Should Man City fail to overturn the verdict through their appeal, then they will face hefty punishment, which could include a big fine, transfer ban, point deduction and even being thrown out of the Premier League.

Former Aston Villa striker and talkSPORT pundit Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to go all out for Man City winger Doku should the Cityzens be relegated to the lower leagues of English football.

Arsenal tried to sign a specialist left-winger in the summer transfer window, with the Premier League champions making concrete moves for Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior.

While Rogers joined Chelsea from Aston Villa, Vinicius Junior signed a new contract with Real Madrid.

Both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli left Arsenal in the summer of 2026.

Doku has been on the books of Man City since the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

The 24-year-old Belgium international left-winger has scored 22 goals and given 34 assists in 133 appearances for Man City so far in his career.

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Arsenal urged to sign Jeremy Doku from Man City

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (9:25am, September 28): “Then I am going Jeremy Doku Arsenal.

“Arsenal need a left-winger.

“They need someone, different options.

“I think that would be a perfect signing for Arsenal.

“Just go in there, Doku. Come on.”

No Arsenal Erling Haaland contact – sources

While it remains to be seen whether Arsenal make a move for Doku in the future, TEAMtalk can confirm that the Premier League champions have not made an approach for Haaland yet.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Arsenal have enquired about a possible deal for Haaland.

However, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Arsenal have not made any contact with Haaland’s camp.

We understand that, for now, Haaland remains fully focused on doing well for Man City.

However, there is interest in the former Borussia Dortmund striker from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Sources have told us that Arsenal, too, would be open to the idea of signing the Norway international should he become available.

Bailey reported: “Arsenal are expected to remain in the market for another forward heading into 2027 after failing to land their top targets, including Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez – which is confirmation they have the finances in place to sign almost anyone in the game.

“Sources at the club admit that if a player of Haaland’s calibre became available, it would naturally be a situation they would assess, but there has been no approach as of now, and the Norway international is not currently part of their plans.”

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