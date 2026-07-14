The club Greece’s best player represents expect an offer from Arsenal for the forward after the Gunners made contact following the sale of one of their own stars.

With or without the sale of Leandro Trossard, Mikel Arteta’s side have been on the hunt for a new attacker this summer. But that has been expedited by the sale of the Belgian.

Indeed, he’s agreed to join Besiktas, and it’s expected that Arsenal will firm up a push for Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis following that move, after a season of 22 goals and 29 assists in all competitions.

Sacha Tavolieri has confirmed contact from the Gunners for him, stating: “Arsenal have made official initial contact with Club Brugge to explore the possibility of a deal this summer of Christos Tzolis.

“More updates to come, but as of today, the Gunners have not yet submitted an official offer.”

BBC insider Sami Mokbel has followed up on that, stating Brugge are ‘anticipating’ an offer from Arsenal.

He states Arteta’s side are poised to move for the forward now, who is expected to command a Belgian record fee of £35million.

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Fabrizio Romano expects move

Insider Fabrizio Romano has also suggested that Tzolis is the main name on the Arsenal radar after Trossard left.

He said: “Trossard leaves Arsenal, and it also means the beginning of the summer movements for Arsenal.

“The beginning of new back-up winger – Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge is a name for sure on the shortlist. The player is waiting for Arsenal.

“There was contact in June, and now Tzolis is waiting to understand if Arsenal will proceed or not.

“Then on the other side, the top winger.

“Arsenal will sign a top winger, and Morgan Rogers remains a name for sure on top of the short list, waiting to understand what’s going to happen with Aston Villa, starting at £130million.”

It seems an offer from Arsenal is a matter of when, not if, for Greek star Tzolis.

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