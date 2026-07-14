Arsenal make ‘official contact’ for first of TWO signings in record-breaking deal

Arsenal have made contact with Club Brugge over a deal for Christos Tzolis, according to two reliable sources, as TEAMtalk reveals the Gunners’ plan to sign another attacking player in the summer transfer window.

On July 9, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are ‘confident’ of signing Tzolis from Club Brugge in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Club Brugge are resigned to losing the Greece international winger, but the Belgian Pro League club will demand a record fee.

Bailey reported last week: ‘As previously revealed, the Belgian champions are willing to sanction a sale provided their valuation is met, with the club demanding what would become a record transfer fee for the Belgian Pro League.

‘That benchmark currently stands at the €37.5million (£32.5m / $43.6m) AC Milan paid to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge in 2022.

‘Given the level of interest, there is growing confidence a deal of that magnitude for Tzolis can be achieved.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since reported that Tzolis is ready to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

It has now emerged that Arsenal have made contact with Club Brugge for the winger.

Leandro Trossard has agreed to join Besiktas, clearing the path for Arsenal to move for Tzolis as a replacement for the Belgium international winger.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri posted on X at 11:14am on July 14: “Arsenal have made official initial contact with Club Brugge to explore the possibility of a deal this summer of Christos Tzolis.

“More updates to come, but as of today, the Gunners have not yet submitted an official offer. “

Belgian outlet HLN, too, has reported that Arsenal have made contact with Club Brugge, but the Gunners have not made a concrete offer for the 24-year-old.

The report stated: ‘English champions Arsenal FC have contacted Club Brugge regarding a possible transfer of Christos Tzolis.

‘According to our information, the Bruges side had at least one conversation with the London club, which faced Club Brugge in the Champions League last season.

‘It is plausible that Arsenal, just as Club Brugge usually do, want to have everything mapped out before making a decision regarding a new winger.

‘And before submitting a first official offer, which has not yet happened today.’

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Arsenal want Morgan Rogers, too – sources

Tzolis is not the only attacking player that Arsenal plan to sign this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal want to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, too.

Sources have told us that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally keen on a deal for Rogers, who is part of the England squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

However, Villa will not make it easy for Arsenal to get a deal done for Rogers, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Villa will demand £130m for Rogers.

Romano, too, has said that Arsenal want to sign both Tzolis and Rogers.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel: “Trossard leaves Arsenal, and it also means the beginning of the summer movements for Arsenal.

“The beginning of new back-up winger – Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge is a name for sure on the shortlist.

“The player is waiting for Arsenal.

“There was contact in June, and now Tzolis is waiting to understand if Arsenal will proceed or not.

“Then on the other side, the top winger.

“Arsenal will sign a top winger, and Morgan Rogers remains a name for sure on top of the short list, waiting to understand what’s going to happen with Aston Villa, starting at £130million.”

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