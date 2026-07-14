Cristian Romero officially DONE at Tottenham as Fabrizio Romano reveals two top suitors

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero IS leaving the club this summer, with Inter Milan and Barcelona interested in securing his signature.

The Argentina international endured arguably his worst season in a Spurs shirt as he captained a side that only escaped relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season.

Romero, who is poised to face England in a World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, was red-carded twice and way off his best form throughout a campaign where he also missed the final six games due to a knee injury.

Despite only penning a new contract at Tottenham just under a year ago, the 28-year-old has always had ambitions to play in Spain and was heavily linked with Atletico Madrid throughout last summer.

The writing was clearly on the wall for the Argentine after Roberto De Zerbi signed off summer deals for compatriot Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, and now Romano has confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in football.

He wrote on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Cuti Romero to leave Tottenham this summer, Inter held talks with Spurs over recent days.

“Romero has been offered as option during talks for Djed Spence. Inter keen but costs very high. Barça also like Cuti Romero.”

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Barcelona and Inter in Romero transfer scrap

The Inter talk is somewhat surprising, given Romero’s preference is to head to Spain and not back to Italy, where he previously played for Genoa and Atalanta.

Indeed, Barcelona appears the better fit for a player whose game is well-suited to LaLiga – it just depends whether the Catalan giants are prepared to stump up the £50million (€58.5m / $67m) Tottenham are set to demand for their skipper.

Romero will leave having scored 13 goals in 156 appearances for Spurs, with his crowning moment the Europa League final victory over Manchester United during the 2024/25 campaign.

He was outstanding in that game alongside fellow centre-back Micky van de Ven, but his form tailed off almost completely under Thomas Frank and then interim boss Igor Tudor last season.

Romero then played just one game under De Zerbi before his season-ending injury, leaving the pitch in tears as he feared his knee issue would end his World Cup hopes.

However, the Argentina star has started all five of his country’s outings in North America ahead of that huge clash against his old Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane and the Three Lions.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly have entered the race to sign Morgan Rogers and could provide Arsenal with competition for the Aston Villa magician in a stunning twist.