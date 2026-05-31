Stan Collymore has described Arsenal as ‘an English Atletico Madrid’ after Mikel Arteta’s side failed to win the Champions League final, with the pundit claiming that the Gunners do not have the same ‘stature’ as Liverpool or Manchester United.

Arsenal, who won the Premier League title this season, lost to PSG on penalties in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

The Gunners took an early lead through Kai Havertz at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, but PSG restored parity through an Ousmane Dembele penalty on 65 minutes.

Arsenal were largely defensive in their approach, with the match eventually going to a penalty shootout after neither the Gunners nor PSG could score in extra time.

PSG won the penalty shootout 4-3 to clinch the Champions League for the second season in a row.

Pundit Stan Collymore has mocked Arsenal following the defeat and has claimed that they do not have the stature of Manchester United or his former club Liverpool.

When an Arsenal fan trolled Collymore by asking Villa to ‘just hurry up and give us ‘ Morgan Rogers, the former Liverpool and Villans striker went hard at him.

The pundit posted a picture of the six Champions League trophies that Liverpool have won, noting that Arsenal have won none.

Collymore responded on X at 11:04pm on May 30: “Touched a nerve?

“The 3rd biggest club in your own city is trolling you for not winning a trophy that’s been available to win for 65 years and they’ve won 2.

“And you genuinely think you’re of the same stature of Liverpool or Manchester United?

“This is Liverpool’s cabinet for one trophy and you talk as if you’re Real Madrid.

“You’re an English Atletico Madrid, at best. At best. And it took you a billion to stink the f****** stadium out tonight.”

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Chelsea troll Arsenal

Collymore was alluding to Chelsea mocking Arsenal when he mentioned the “3rd biggest club in your own city is trolling you” to the Gunners fan.

Just minutes after Arsenal’s defeat to PSG, Chelsea made a poignant post on social media about the defeat for the Gunners

Chelsea advertised a tour of Stamford Bridge on X with their Champions League trophy front and centre of the post.

The post read: “Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies. Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now.”

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