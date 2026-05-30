Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have been informed by Julian Alvarez’s representatives that all efforts are now being directed towards completing a blockbuster move to Barcelona, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Atletico Madrid striker has become one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe this summer off the back of some scintillating form for the Spanish side, where he has contributed 67 G/A (49 scored, 17 assists) in 106 appearances since a €85m (£74m, $99m) fee from Manchester City in 2024.

Indeed, both Arsenal and PSG have spent months exploring the possibility of a deal and in the belief that a deal is there to be done this summer.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, both clubs remained firmly in the race and had been encouraged by Alvarez’s willingness to consider moves to either London or Paris should a transfer from Atletico materialise.

Furthermore, on May 20, we reported how Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta was readying a cash-plus-player exchange offer with Atletico for Alvarez, amid a belief that the World Cup winner is ready to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

However, sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Alvarez’s camp contacted Arsenal and PSG within the last 48 hours to inform them that discussions are effectively on hold while Barcelona attempt to finalise a move for the Argentina international.

We understand the message delivered to both clubs was clear: Alvarez and his representatives are now “fully focused on Barcelona’s plans to land him”.

Crucially, Arsenal and PSG were never under any illusions regarding the player’s preferred destination.

Sources say Alvarez’s representatives have consistently made it clear throughout discussions that Barcelona represented the striker’s dream move should he decide to leave Atletico Madrid.

That reality has now moved a step closer after the player recently informed Atletico that he wants to leave the Metropolitano this summer, with sources now explaining what will happen next…

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Arsenal crushed as Barcelona begin aggressive Julian Alvarez pursuit

TEAMtalk understands Barcelona’s aggressive pursuit has impressed Alvarez considerably. The Catalan giants have wasted little time in advancing their plans after securing Anthony Gordon and have moved quickly to establish themselves as the clear frontrunners for Alvarez’s signature.

Sources indicate Alvarez has been particularly encouraged by Barcelona’s determination to get a deal done and appreciates the effort being invested behind the scenes to make the transfer happen.

The situation has left Arsenal and PSG frustrated.

Both clubs were prepared to be creative in negotiations with Atletico and had explored player-plus-cash proposals that they believed could appeal to Diego Simeone’s side.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal were willing to discuss the inclusion of either Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Martinelli in a potential package, with Atletico known admirers of both Brazilian internationals.

PSG were also prepared to structure a deal involving Goncalo Ramos, another player Atletico have viewed positively.

Indeed, Atletico’s preference throughout the process has been to avoid strengthening a direct LaLiga rival and sell Alvarez abroad if a transfer became unavoidable.

That stance remains unchanged, and club officials are said to be furious with the direction events have taken and remain deeply unhappy about Barcelona’s pursuit.

Atletico even took to social media to mock their Catalan rivals after rejecting an initial €100million offer for the striker. Despite their public resistance, there is now growing acceptance inside Atletico that Alvarez will continue pushing for the move.

Sources indicate Atletico remain demanding €135million (£117m, $157.5m) before seriously entertaining offers, but privately they now expect the player to increase pressure in the coming days.

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Barcelona transfer to be done ‘in the near future’- Sources

Alvarez is due to link up with Argentina ahead of the World Cup finals, and TEAMtalk has been informed by sources in South America that he is expected to publicly express his desire to join Barcelona through Argentine media outlets in the near future.

Such a move would significantly increase pressure on Atletico as Barcelona continue working on the financial structure required to complete one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

The Blaugrana are increasingly confident behind the scenes. Sources close to the Catalan club have told TEAMtalk there is genuine excitement over the project being assembled, with Gordon already secured and Alvarez now the priority target.

Barcelona are also still hopeful of striking another deal with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford, with a new loan arrangement is their preferred route for that deal.

For Arsenal and PSG, attention may soon need to turn elsewhere.

While neither club has formally withdrawn interest, TEAMtalk understands both now recognise that unless Barcelona’s pursuit collapses unexpectedly, Alvarez’s focus is firmly fixed on a move to the Nou Camp.

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