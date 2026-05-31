Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta plan to raid Aston Villa and Bournemouth for Morgan Rogers and Eli Junior Kroupi, respectively, according to a journalist, as the Gunners aim to bounce back from the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, with TEAMtalk revealing the chances of the north London club striking such deals.

Having won the Premier League title this season, Arsenal were aiming to clinch the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Arsenal faced Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Saturday, with the Ligue 1 giants looking to retain the Champions League trophy they won last season.

Although Arsenal took an early lead at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, PSG eventually won the match on penalties.

According to Jamie Dickenson, Arsenal are already planning to bounce back from the “heartache” by going big on three players.

The journalist has reported that the Gunners aim to sign Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers and Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

Arsenal are planning to spend £300million on just three players this summer, claims Dickenson.

Dickenson wrote on X at 6:28am on May 31: “Arsenal are set to respond to their Champions League heartache by going on a £300million spending spree.

“The Gunners have already lined up £175m duo Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa and Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi.

“And the Arsenal board – led by Josh Kroneke – will sanction another £125m for new faces in defence and midfield as long as they recoup around £100m in playee sales.

“Ethan Nwaneri is likely to come back into the fold after his loan spell at Marseille, while Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson are all surplus to requirements.”

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Chances of Arsenal signing Rogers and Kroupi – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, can confirm that Arsenal are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Morgan Rogers.

We understand that both Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Berta want Rogers in the team for next season and beyond.

There is interest in Rogers from Manchester United and Bayern Munich, too.

However, it will not be a cheap deal, though, for Arsenal.

Bailey has reported: “Villa famously sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 2021 for a club-record £100million, but sources insist Rogers would command an even higher fee in the current market.”

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported Arsenal’s desire to sign Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth.

Manchester City are the frontrunners for the 19-year-old French forward, though.

However, like with Rogers, Arsenal will have to spend a lot of money to get a deal done for Kroupi.

Sources have told us that Bournemouth have no intention of selling Kroupi and value him at £80m.

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