Viktor Gyokeres WANTS Arsenal exit in January for TWO reasons – Exclusive

Viktor Gyokeres is ready to quit Arsenal and is set to push for a January exit, TEAMtalk understands, with frustration over his lack of Premier League starts prompting the £60million-plus striker to consider his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sweden international arrived from Sporting CP in 2025 after Arsenal made him their preferred option ahead of Benjamin Sesko, and went on to score 21 goals, including 14 in the Premier League, during a title-winning campaign.

However, Gyokeres’s current lack of opportunities under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has left the 28-year-old questioning his future just over a year after his high-profile move.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that intermediaries are already doing their due diligence on prospective options ahead of January.

Atletico Madrid remain interested, but Premier League clubs are also showing interest, with teams in Italy and Germany, as well as Spain, among the potential destinations being assessed.

We understand that Arsenal could be prepared to consider allowing Gyokeres to leave as they continue pushing ahead with plans to bring in another forward.

With the player open to a departure and the club still keen to strengthen their attacking options, a January separation could suit both parties.

Arsenal spent months doing their homework on Gyokeres before newly arrived sporting director Andrea Berta rubber-stamped the move, with manager Arteta also making clear his desire to bring the striker to North London.

The Gunners had opted for Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko, who subsequently joined Manchester United, and consistently maintained they were happy with that decision.

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Why Viktor Gyokeres wants to leave Arsenal – sources

Gyokeres made a significant contribution to Arsenal’s title-winning campaign and also helped the north London club reach the final of the Champions League.

However, the club’s determination to explore a move for Julian Alvarez over the summer was a development that could not be ignored by Gyokeres and his camp.

Arsenal spent much of the transfer window in talks over a deal for the Argentine, who made clear his desire to join Barcelona.

That move did not materialise, but the length of Arsenal’s pursuit of Alvarez raised questions over how firmly Gyokeres featured in the club’s long-term plans.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, Arsenal remain hugely keen on Alvarez, and that ongoing interest represents a significant problem for Gyokeres.

The striker is yet to start a Premier League game this season, with sources familiar with the situation confirming that his lack of opportunities is the main reason he is now looking towards the exit door.

Gyokeres continues to score regularly for Sweden and struck four goals during the recent Nations League international break.

Despite that form, the striker feels that he is not part of Arteta’s plans, even though the Arsenal manager has yet to publicly confirm such a position.

Kai Havertz is currently the preferred option, while the potential arrival of Alvarez would make Gyokeres’ prospects of securing a regular starting role even more difficult.

Atletico Madrid remain a possible destination for Gyokeres. TEAMtalk can confirm that the Spanish side’s interest in Gyokeres was discussed with Arsenal when Atletico met with Berta during the summer, with the talks also covering the potential deal for Alvarez.

With Arsenal still keen on Alvarez and Gyokeres ready to consider a move, the situation could yet lead to the Swedish striker finding a new home in the Spanish capital.

However, interest from the Premier League, Italy and Germany means Atletico are not the only potential route out of north London as the January window approaches.

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