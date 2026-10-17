‘Next’ Liverpool midfield signing revealed as cheaper Alex Scott alternative reaches verdict on joining

According to reports, Lamine Camara could be Liverpool’s “next” midfield signing as FSG turn to a ‘cheaper option’ than Alex Scott.

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool focused on improving their defence and attack by signing Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo.

However, there is still room for improvement in several areas of Liverpool’s squad, including central midfield.

In the recent transfer window, Andoni Iraola‘s side offloaded Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot without signing a replacement, but it is being reported that they could enter the market for a new centre-midfielder in January.

It has been reported that they are in a battle with Chelsea for £100m-rated Bournemouth standout Alex Scott, but it has now been said that a January deal would be a ‘surprise’ because of his price tag.

But Liverpool are linked with a host of alternatives, and Liverpool reporter Paul Gorst has indicated that AS Monaco star Camara could be their “next” midfield arrival.

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Lamine Camara or another ‘cheaper option’ linked with Liverpool

Gorst said on Redmen TV (as cited by Liverpool Transfer Room): “Maybe Lamine Camara is the next one Liverpool are going to look at if it’s a midfielder.

“It was a fairly reasonable fee at the time, £45-50m, which is the sort of ballpark figure Liverpool used to do so well.

“I don’t really see them paying £100m for Alex Scott.”

Earlier this week, we reported that Liverpool have turned to Camara as one of several options after Chelsea missed out on the Monaco star in the summer.

But he is not on his own, with journalist Mark Brus for The Daily Briefing reporting that Liverpool are also ‘considering’ Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha as a ‘cheaper option’ than Scott.

Nmecha shone for Germany at the World Cup and was heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League in the summer after he previously had a spell at Manchester City.

Dortmund are said to value Nmecha at 90 million euros (£75m), and he is ‘open’ to a return to England with the price tag for Scott said to be ‘one major obstacle’.

On Nmecha, a source for the outlet explained: “Liverpool know Nmecha well and admire his qualities.

“While I wouldn’t expect him to be a priority target, he’s someone they’d be ready to turn to if Alex Scott proves too expensive or chooses another option.”