Arsenal are exploring a move to sign Vinicius Jr as part of a spectacular triple coup, and the Real Madrid deal has been ‘approved at all levels’ within the Gunners.

Arsenal are determined to sign not only Bruno Guimaraes, and not only Julian Alvarez, but a fearsome left winger too.

The Gunners are prepared to spend hundreds of millions on those three targets, with an imminent £70m bid prepped for Guimaraes.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are prepared to break the British transfer record (£125m – Alexander Isak to Liverpool) to land Alvarez.

And on Saturday afternoon, David Ornstein broke news of Mikel Arteta’s side now exploring a move to sign Vinicius Jr too.

He revealed: ‘Arsenal are exploring a move to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior if he does not extend his contract in the Spanish capital.

‘The Brazil international, 26, figures prominently among multiple candidates for the Premier League champions to bolster their attack. That said, the interest is at any early stage and there is no guarantee it materialises into a deal.

‘There have been no club-to-club talks yet but the idea has approval at all levels within Arsenal.’

The obvious question to ask at this point is why would Real Madrid sell Vinicius Jr, who remains one of the world’s best wingers.

As Ornstein noted, the Brazilian is in the final year of his contract and Real Madrid are dead set against losing the player for nothing.

Negotiations over a new deal clearly have not yielded a breakthrough, but there’s more to the story than that.

Real Madrid closing in on Yan Diomande

Los Blancos are rapidly ramping up a blockbuster move for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

The RB Leipzig winger, 19, had previously signalled his intention to sign for PSG this summer, though the French champions are still to make a bid despite being in talks for weeks and agreeing personal terms with the player.

That hesitation opened the door for Real Madrid, and over the past 24 hours, they lodged an official offer worth €100m.

The bid was rejected by Leipzig, though after quickly getting the player’s approval, Real now plan to thunder back in with what they hope will be a decisive second bid believed to be worth €120m.

With Diomande now on course for the Bernabeu, Real Madrid will be emboldened to cash in on Vinicius Jr while they still have that opportunity.

Interestingly, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook stated Vinicius Jr isn’t necessarily Arsenal’s No 1 choice for the left wing.

He wrote on X: ‘As per @David_Ornstein #AFC have added Vini Junior to their list of targets.

‘Not necessarily their number one option but certainly one to keep an eye on given his contract situation at Real and the impending arrival of Diomande.’

Others the Gunners are known to admire are Diomande, Bradley Barcola and Nico Williams.

Vinicius Jr offered to Liverpool

Ben Jacobs subsequently provided further context on the situation, and revealed Liverpool were offered the Brazilian, but declined the opportunity to get involved.

He stated on X: ‘Viewed as viable option, although no bid yet. #AFC prepared to be opportunistic given Vinicius Jr currently has one year left on his deal.

‘Some caution given all the moving parts at Real, but Arsenal are prepared to open talks if given encouragement from the player side.

‘Vinicius Jr is yet to sign a new Real Madrid contract, and should progress not be made, a sale this summer is not to be discounted by Real sources.

‘On-off renewal talks have taken place for over a year, and an extension has been close at times, but Vinicius Jr paused negotiations following the fallout with Xabi Alonso and no agreement has been reached since.

‘Roc Nation look after both Vinicius Jr and Yan Diomande.

‘Can also reveal, Vini Jr was suggested to #LFC as well from the player side, but no engagement or meaningful discussion from the club.

‘Liverpool are instead focused on strengthening the right-wing. Central Saudi figures also dream of signing Vinicius Jr, with Al-Ahli thought to be in line if the Brazilian became open to the move. A five-year €1bn contract was proposed last year.’

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