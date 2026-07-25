Arsenal choose Bruno Guimaraes alternative with £64m bid already tabled

Arsenal have already decided who they’ll attempt to sign if failing to land Bruno Guimaraes, and he’s already been the subject of a £64m bid this summer, though not from the Gunners.

Newcastle captain Guimaraes is Arsenal’s No 1 target in central midfield this summer, and two bids – albeit unofficial ones – have been sent.

The first was worth £55m and the second topped out at £65m. Neither came close to turning Newcastle’s head.

However, with Guimaraes striking a full agreement on personal terms with Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s side are ready to go again with what they hope will be a decisive third bid.

Numerous sources have all confirmed over the past 48 hours that an elevated bid worth £70m will soon find its way to St. James’ Park.

Fabrizio Romano suggested it won’t be accepted, while The Chronicle were more forceful, declaring it will definitely be rejected.

When speaking to sources up at Newcastle, our insider, Graeme Bailey, was directly told the upcoming bid is “not welcome, not wanted and will not be accepted.”

If, as anticipated, Arsenal’s third bid is rebuffed, all eyes will be on whether Arsenal call it quits and move for an alternative.

If that is the course of action they take, the latest from CaughtOffside claims Arsenal will put their full focus on signing Alex Scott from Bournemouth.

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Arsenal to move for Alex Scott is Newcastle keep Bruno Guimaraes

The Gunners made an enquiry into Scott’s potential signing earlier this window, though it was emphatically rejected by the Cherries.

However, Bournemouth’s hopes of convincing Scott to sign a new and improved contract that contains a release clause were recently dashed when the 23-year-old declined.

Scott has just two years left on his deal, and Bournemouth’s stance is they won’t sell this summer, despite the fact he won’t pen fresh terms and his value will diminish the closer he gets to free agency.

Predictably, that stance isn’t deterring Scott’s suitors, with Ben Jacobs bringing news of Chelsea failing to sign the midfielder with a £64m bid.

Per CaughtOffside, Arsenal too will try their hand for Scott, though as mentioned, only if they’re unable to sign Guimaraes.

The report claimed it’s already been ‘decided’ at Arsenal that Scott is the player to go for if Newcastle keep Guimaraes.

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