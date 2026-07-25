Yan Diomande greenlights NEW transfer as Real Madrid punish PSG – Exclusive

Yan Diomande is becoming increasingly frustrated with PSG over the lack of progress in their negotiations with RB Leipzig and is now warming to the idea of joining Real Madrid instead if a breakthrough is not reached soon, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Ivorian winger remains determined to play under Luis Enrique, with PSG still his first-choice destination.

However, after weeks of discussions without a significant breakthrough, patience is beginning to wear thin.

We revealed earlier this week that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City had all made fresh approaches to Diomande’s representatives to ensure the player remained aware that their interest was still very much alive.

Despite those enquiries, Diomande’s camp informed each of the Premier League clubs that PSG remained his priority but they also told them they would keep them informed, thus not completely discounting their interest.

Now, though, another major player has entered the race.

Yan Diomande prefers PSG, but now willing to join Real Madrid

TEAMtalk can confirm that Real Madrid have joined the pursuit by offering €100m (€90m plus €10m in add-ons) and have already made their intentions clear to Diomande’s representatives.

The Spanish giants have been informed, just like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, that PSG remains the player’s preferred option.

However, sources indicate Diomande would be prepared to consider a move to the Santiago Bernabeu should Madrid reach an agreement with RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga club continue to hold a firm negotiating position.

Leipzig are seeking up to €130million for the 19-year-old and have repeatedly stressed they are under no pressure to sell this summer.

Sporting director Marcel Schafer reiterated earlier this week that the club would be perfectly happy to keep Diomande for at least another season.

As TEAMtalk reported this week, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken personal control of negotiations and remains in direct contact with Red Bull chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

The French champions believe that demonstrates their commitment to completing the transfer and have sought to reassure Diomande’s camp that they remain fully committed to striking a deal.

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Frustrated winger won’t wait for PSG forever

Nevertheless, the player’s representatives are becoming increasingly anxious over the lack of tangible progress and have made it clear to PSG that they cannot allow negotiations to drift indefinitely.

Real Madrid have already lodged a proposal worth around €100million, although that remains well below Leipzig’s valuation.

TEAMtalk understands Madrid are also exploring the possibility of including players within the deal.

One name discussed is Franco Mastantuono, a player Leipzig have admired previously, while TEAMtalk can also reveal the German club retain an interest in Brahim Diaz, who could theoretically fill the void left by Diomande should he depart.

Sources have also indicated Diomande’s representatives are encouraging PSG to formalise their interest with an official written offer.

Despite Al-Khelaifi’s direct involvement and assurances that progress is being made, PSG are yet to submit a formal bid to Leipzig.

That delay is becoming the biggest source of frustration for Diomande, who still hopes to complete a move to Paris but is increasingly aware that alternative elite clubs are ready to act if the European champions fail to get the deal over the line.

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