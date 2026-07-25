Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell update on Man Utd signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Real Madrid have to raise funds in order to finalise a blockbuster double signing, thus paving the way for Manchester United to land Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid spent most of the early part of the summer window wrapping up free agent coups. Ibrahima Konate and Bernrdo Silva arrived via that manner, while Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella arrived for a combined €80m.

Those signings were solid if not spectacular, and certainly not what you’d expect from a Real Madrid side desperate to regain their place atop Spanish and European football.

Accordingly, Los Blancos have now fixed their gaze on bigger prizes, with a double swoop for Rodri and Yan Diomande initiated.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Real Madrid are now operating under the assumption they are signing Rodri this summer.

The Manchester City ace dreams of moving to the Bernabeu and per Matteo Morreto, he’s already agreed personal terms with Jose Mourinho’s side.

Furthermore, Real have just bid €100m for Yan Diomande and plan to table a new and improved offer after their opening gambit was rejected by RB Leipzig.

Crucially, Diomande has opened the doors to signing for Real after previously signalling his intention to sign for PSG earlier this summer.

PSG have thus far hesitated on paying what Leipzig are demanding, which is between €120m-€130m depending on whose report you read.

But to sign both of Rodri and Diomande, Real Madrid must sell a player. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, and that’s also where Man Utd could enter the equation.

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Real Madrid must sell before buying Rodri and Yan Diomande

Taking to YouTube on Saturday morning, he stated: “Yan Diomande, Rodri, financially are completely separate topics for Real Madrid.

“And in order for these deals to happen, Real Madrid need fresh money, they need outgoings.

“For example if they decide to bring in Rodri, they need to generate money. So we need to understand who could be on the way out of Real Madrid.”

That player, at least according to The Sun, could be Aurelien Tchouameni.

Over the past 48 hours, they declared Real Madrid are now willing to sell Tchouameni, 26, ahead of Rodri’s arrival.

What’s more, they declared a deal can be struck by a buying club for €80m / £68m.

Man Utd have banked Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans so far, but intend to add one more midfielder to complete their rebuild in central areas.

Tchouameni is widely known to be United’s dream target, and if Real Madrid are to sign Rodri and Diomande, Tchouameni may well wind up at Old Trafford.

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