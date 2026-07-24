Michael Olise’s preferred next move revealed amid Real Madrid and PSG interest

Real Madrid have emerged as Michael Olise’s preferred destination when he eventually leaves Bayern Munich, although there is no expectation that the France international will push for a move this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Olise has further enhanced his reputation over the past 12 months by starring for both club and country, culminating in a sensational World Cup campaign that saw him finish as the tournament’s leading assist provider with seven.

That followed another outstanding season at Bayern, where the winger scored 22 goals and registered 31 assists across all competitions after producing 20 goals and 23 assists during his debut campaign following his move from Crystal Palace in 2024.

Olise’s remarkable consistency has only intensified interest from Europe’s elite.

Bayern, however, have long been aware that Olise has already started thinking about the next stage of his career.

We exclusively revealed in March that the Bundesliga champions knew their French star had begun considering what would come after Bayern, despite remaining fully committed to the club.

We can now reveal that little has changed.

Sources have confirmed to us that Olise’s preference remains a move to Spain when the time is right.

Having already experienced the Premier League, his representatives have made it clear to interested English clubs that a return is not currently part of his thinking.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been informed over recent months that Olise does not intend to head back to England in the foreseeable future.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been discussed internally by the player’s camp and the prospect of representing the European champions has appeal.

However, we understand that La Liga remains Olise’s priority. That effectively leaves only Real Madrid and Barcelona.

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Real Madrid stance on signing Michael Olise

Sources have told TEAMtalk that, of those two clubs, Real Madrid are firmly Olise’s preferred destination.

The Spanish giants are fully aware of the player’s stance and regular contact has continued between intermediaries and Olise’s representatives, with both sides maintaining an open dialogue about the future.

Madrid, though, have no intention of forcing the issue.

Sources close to the club insist that they will only pursue a deal if Bayern become willing sellers and have no plans to encourage the player to agitate for a transfer.

That approach is mirrored by Bayern. The Bundesliga champions remain relaxed about the situation and are already preparing to offer Olise a significantly improved long-term contract despite his current agreement running until 2029.

Sources have told us that neither Bayern nor Madrid expect Olise to push for an exit this summer.

Instead, all parties believe the France international will continue in Munich for the time being before reassessing his future further down the line.

While Madrid remain the club Olise would most like to join one day, any move to Estadio Bernabeu appears more likely to be a long-term story than one for this transfer window.

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