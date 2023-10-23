Angry Aston Villa star ‘in dispute’ with club after being completely shut out of West Ham rout

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is reportedly ‘in a dispute’ with the club after being completely left out of the impressive 4-1 Premier League victory over West Ham on Sunday.

Duran has only played a bit-part role for Villa so far this season, which isn’t really a great surprise given the outstanding form of No.1 striker Ollie Watkins.

England frontman Watkins has scored eight goals in 13 games in all competitions so far this season, with his latest strike coming in the thumping in the win over the Hammers.

And while Watkins is flying, Duran has mostly been left watching on and, according to Noticias RCN, is in not best pleased with how he is being treated at Villa Park.

The talented 19-year-old has featured 10 times so far this term and netted four goals, but most of those appearances have come off the bench.

After Duran was left out of the squad for the West Ham clash, he took to social media to make it clear that was not because of injury.

The attacker then proceeded to delete all pictures on his account relating to Aston Villa, before then posting pictures of controversial former US basketball star Dennis Rodman, who was known for being rebellious throughout his lengthy NBA career.

And it’s now claimed, in the RCN report from his native Colombia, that Duran could rebel against Villa over his lack of playing time.

The report states that the former Chicago Fire striker is ‘in a dispute’ with the hierarchy at Villa Park, which clearly includes boss Unai Emery.

RCN adds that the start of the season ‘seemed to be promising’ for Duran but that ‘something must have happened’ for the player to take this stance.

It now just remains to be seen what happens next and what part the forward will play in Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash with AZ in the Netherlands.

