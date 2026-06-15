Newcastle have informed Nick Pope he is free to leave St James’ Park this summer, having stuck a modest price on his head, and while sources have told TEAMtalk why Leeds will not be making a move, the keeper will likely have two other Premier League sides slugging it out for him.

Pope joined Newcastle in a £10m move from Burnley in June 2022, and has helped the club to League Cup glory as well as playing a part in helping them twice qualify for the Champions League.

Having played 131 times for Eddie Howe, the keeper has more than earned his stripes on Tyneside and more than played his part in the club’s recent successes.

However, there is a strong chance Pope will depart Tyneside this summer after four years and is a target for Premier League clubs seeking experienced reinforcement between the posts.

The 34-year-old England international, who has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park, will be made available for a cut-price fee of £5 million and TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle will not stand in his way if anyone matches that price.

Newcastle’s decision to sign young French goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen for £24 million (€28.5m, $32m) has continued plans for a squad refresh.

Pope, who triggered a one-year contract extension last year, is in the last year of his deal. Newcastle are keen to recoup some value rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2027.

Despite making 36 appearances last season, inconsistencies in form saw him lose his starting berth, prompting Howe to seek greater competition and reliability in goal.

As well as signing Jaouen, Newcastle are also hot on the trail of James Trafford, and will look to sign the England man for the second successive summer, and as exclusively first revealed by TEAMtalk earlier this year.

In turn, that will free up Pope to leave, though a move to Leeds United – as reported elsewhere – is one avenue we’re not expecting to materialise at this moment in time…

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Leeds not in for Nick Pope as Prem new boys slug it out

Indeed, Leeds, long linked with a move for Pope, have been tipped to launch a move this summer amid doubts over Lucas Perri and with Karl Darlow, who finished this season as their number one, out of contract in just two weeks and now very much wanted by arch-rivals Manchester United on a free transfer.

However, despite a move ticking some boxes – and while Leeds United have been made aware of the player’s situation – sources are playing down the chances of a move, suggesting that if he did arrive, it would not be as a number one and potentially only as back-up.

Indeed, while the Yorkshire side are assessing their goalkeeper options, Pope is not seen as a priority signing.

In fact, sources have tried to quieten the links, stating Leeds may harbour reservations over Pope’s distribution and long-term suitability, with younger alternatives currently under consideration and seen as far more preferential at this stage of the window.

And while Leeds could yet alter their stance, their interest is described at this moment in time as lukewarm at best, meaning Pope’s representatives have been exploring other options instead.

Indeed, we can reveal that Ipswich Town, Pope’s boyhood club where he began his career, have held exploratory talks with Newcastle.

A return to Portman Road would fulfil a personal ambition for the shot-stopper, though it would almost certainly require a substantial wage cut.

With promotion secured and despite manager Kieran McKenna’s departure, the Tractor Boys view Pope as a steadying influence capable of providing leadership during what is expected to be a difficult top-flight campaign.

Hull City have also been loosely linked, and sources have confirmed their interest and stated they want to bring in a goalkeeper this summer.

For Pope, securing regular first-team action is paramount at this stage of his career. A move would represent decent business for Newcastle, allowing them to fund further recruitment while trimming the wage bill.

At 34, Pope’s reflexes and shot-stopping remain sharp, yet the demands of modern goalkeeping place greater emphasis on ball-playing ability, meaning an exit from St James’ Park is in all parties’ best interests.

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