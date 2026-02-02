Jhon Duran’s representatives are scrambling to secure him a move to England on Monday after a proposed switch to Lille collapsed at the final stage, leaving the striker’s future wide open heading into deadline day, TEAMtalk understands.

Duran make a huge impact during his short time in the Premier League, scoring 20 times, largely off the bench and showing himself to be a real impact player for Aston Villa. But when they were offered a huge £71m package to sell the Colombian to Al-Nassr, club bosses decided it was an offer too good to refuse.

Since then, however, little has gone right for Duran and we revealed over the weekend that Duran had been offered to a number of clubs across Europe as they look to kickstart the 22-year-old’s career.

Now, fresh information indicates intermediaries are once again working around the clock to find a suitable landing spot for Duran, who is available to move on loan and with his current side Fenerbahce, where he is currently spending the season, making it clear he can leave before the window shuts.

Duran remains contracted to Al‑Nassr, but a return to Saudi Arabia has been ruled out entirely, meaning his camp are pushing hard to engineer a move elsewhere.

Sources can reveal that Duran has made it clear he wants to return to England and he has told his representatives that is his preferred destination as we enter the final hours of the transfer deadline.

Off the back of that, we can confirm that Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United — all contacted last week — have been re‑approached and reminded of the opportunity to take him as the clock ticks down.

There is no questioning Duran’s talent, but clubs have so far shown reluctance to commit, with concerns around fitness and the timing of the deal raising red flags.

However, with the deadline looming and squads reassessing their options, those stances could shift quickly on Monday as the market tightens.

Should an English move fail to materialise, sources indicate Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg are prepared to step in and take Duran before the window closes.

His camp, though, remains hopeful of securing the Premier League switch he wants, but all avenues remain open as a frantic final day approaches.

Leeds await Strand Larsen developments; Tottenham may need a new striker

For Leeds, much will depend on the final outcome of their much-publicised pursuit of Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Whites have seen an offer still sat on the table worth £39m (after add-ons), though Wolves have preferred to negotiate with Crystal Palace, who have offered a bigger package.

However, the Eagles cannot pounce until they sell Jean-Philippe Mateta. The French striker is closing on a move to AC Milan but they have concerns over a knee injury that has shown up in his medical. As a result, the Italian side could look to restructure the deal, but if Palace decide against it, that will leave Strand Larsen’s situation back up in the air.

As for Tottenham, they continue to have concerns over Dominic Solanke, who rolled his ankle in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

With Dane Scarlett off to Hibs, that just leaves Randal Kolo Muani as an option, but with the Frenchman yet to open his Premier League account, Thomas Frank’s side could look to beef up their options before the window shuts.

