Tottenham launch spectacular hijack of next Man Utd midfield signing – top source

Tottenham have made an audacious play to divert a hugely in-demand midfielder away from Manchester United and down to north London, according to a trusted source.

Ederson will become Man Utd’s first midfield signing of the summer, though the Brazilian won’t be the last. Two more readymade additions are wanted, and two big names can be crossed off the list.

Man Utd have pulled out of the race to sign Elliot Anderson after baulking at Nottingham Forest’s gargantuan asking price of £120m-plus in guaranteed payments.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there’ll be no move for Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali either, with the Red Devils again turning their nose up at the sums required to seal a deal.

Instead, it’s full steam ahead for West Ham’s slightly more modestly valued Mateus Fernandes. The Hammers want £85m for the Portugal international, though there’s belief a deal could be struck for around £80m.

Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid are all circling over the 21-year-old. According to top reporter, Ben Jacobs, Tottenham just now be added to that list.

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Tottenham make enquiry for Mateus Fernandes

Reporting on The Last Word on Spurs podcast, Jacobs stated: “They’re (Tottenham) looking at the market with various names.

“They made an enquiry for Mateus Fernandes, even though the direction of travel there is Manchester United or PSG.

“Real Madrid could even enter that race, but he was another player that they looked at.

“Funny, because Tottenham and West Ham just don’t do that much business ever, and yet we might get a flurry now, because the reports, of which I also was one of them, around Crysencio Summerville and Tottenham were legitimate, even though West Ham tried to deny it at the time.”

As alluded to, the overwhelming expectation is Fernandes will not join Spurs despite their audacious hijack attempt. Instead, a switch to Man Utd is a far likelier outcome.

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Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought news on Monday of Real Madrid establishing contact over the move.

However, Fernandes is understood to favour Man Utd above all others, and that includes Real Madrid and back-to-back Champions League winners, PSG.

Agreeing personal terms should not be a problem, and TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are now ready to launch their first official bid for the midfielder.

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