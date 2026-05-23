Aston Villa impressed with Bayern Munich midfielder after ‘extensive scouting work’

A host of Premier League clubs are closely monitoring Bayern Munich youngster Arijon Ibrahimovic ahead of a possible summer move, with TEAMtalk understanding that the highly-rated midfielder has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most intriguing young talents.

Sources have confirmed to us that Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all carried out extensive scouting work on the 20-year-old following his impressive loan spell with Heidenheim this season.

Despite Heidenheim ultimately suffering relegation from the Bundesliga, Ibrahimovic’s individual performances attracted widespread praise across Germany and significantly enhanced his growing reputation among English recruitment departments.

The versatile attacking midfielder contributed two goals and four assists during the campaign while operating in a variety of midfield and advanced attacking roles.

Sources have told us that scouts from several Premier League clubs were particularly impressed by Ibrahimovic’s technical quality, composure in possession and tactical flexibility.

The youngster is capable of operating centrally, in attacking midfield positions and from wider areas — traits which have made him an increasingly attractive profile for clubs seeking young, adaptable attacking talent.

Brighton are understood to appreciate Ibrahimovic’s technical intelligence and long-term upside, while Brentford and Fulham have both explored whether a move could become realistic should Bayern sanction another loan or permanent departure.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are also firmly attentive to developments.

Villa continue looking to add greater creativity and depth to Unai Emery’s squad ahead of another demanding campaign, while Palace’s recruitment structure remains heavily focused on emerging European talent with significant resale potential.

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Bayern Munich stance on Arijon Ibrahimovic – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Bayern Munich still view Ibrahimovic as a player with a major future despite the growing external interest.

The German giants were pleased with his development at Heidenheim, and sources indicate the club believe regular Bundesliga football has accelerated his tactical and physical progression considerably over the past 12 months.

Internally, Bayern are understood to see Ibrahimovic as someone capable of eventually challenging for a role within their senior squad structure.

However, the sheer level of competition for places at Bayern means another temporary move has not been ruled out and Premier League clubs are increasingly alert to the possibility of testing Bayern’s stance.

Sources close to the situation indicate no final decision has yet been made regarding Ibrahimovic’s immediate future, with Bayern expected to assess him closely during pre-season before determining the best next step in his development.

Interest is also emerging from elsewhere in Europe, but we understand that the financial strength and competitive appeal of the Premier League is making England an increasingly attractive destination should Bayern decide another move is required.

For now, Bayern remain relaxed about the situation and continue to believe Ibrahimovic can become a major player in the future.

But after a breakout campaign in Germany, the race to secure one of Bayern’s brightest young talents is beginning to intensify rapidly behind the scenes.

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