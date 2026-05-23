Man Utd reach decision on signing Yan Diomande for €100m

Manchester United have made a decision on whether or not to pay €100million (£86.4m, $116m) to bring Yan Diomande to Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on December 31, 2025, Man Utd’s interest in signing Diomande from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd’s Premier League rivals, Liverpool, too are keen on a deal for the Ivory Coast international winger.

It will not be a cheap deal for either club, though, with Leipzig looking for €100million (£86.4m, $116m) for the 19-year-old winger.

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Leipzig plan to hand Diomande a new contract.

We understand that the winger is open to the idea of staying at the German outfit for another season and then leaving for another club in 2027.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on Man Utd’s pursuit of Diomande.

The Italian journalist has reported that although Man Utd have a genuine interest in the winger, the Red Devils have told the player’s agents that they will not pay €100million (£86.4m, $116m) for him.

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Man Utd will not pay €100m for Yan Diomande

Romano said about Man Utd and Diomande on his YouTube channel on Friday evening: “The name of Yan Diomande remains, for sure.

“Liverpool are in conversations, in active talks, with the agency of Yan Diomande, Roc Nation Sports, the agency of Diomande.

“It’s not only Liverpool, because Paris Saint-Germain, I told you all of this already in January, but also Paris Saint-Germain are in conversation.

“Manchester United are following the player, but Man Utd have already informed people close to the player that they will not pay €100million for Diomande because the main investments will be made in midfield.

“So, at the moment, spending more than €100m again from Leipzig after the Sesko deal in summer 2025, at the moment, for Utd is considered too expensive.

“He’s a player they really like, but considered too expensive.

“Tottenham tried to sign him, but it’s not going to be possible and was already not possible in 2025.”

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