Liverpool will make a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola if Arne Slot’s side are unable to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on December 31, 2025, Liverpool’s interest in signing Diomande from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2026.

We subsequently reported that Liverpool are in talks with Diomande’s agents, with the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), aiming to strike an agreement with them.

Liverpool then aim to open talks with RB Leipzig over the Ivory Coast international winger.

However, RB Leipzig want to keep Diomande, who himself is ready to continue at the German club for another season before leaving in 2027.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Diomande, and Liverpool are well aware of it.

We understand that Liverpool have an interest in PSG winger Bradley Barcola as well.

Barcola has yet to sign a new contract with PSG and is open to leaving the French giants.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that should Arne Slot’s Liverpool fail to sign Diomande, then they will raid PSG for Barcola.

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Bradley Barcola is Yan Diomande alternative for Liverpool

Romano said about Liverpool, Diomande and Barcola on his YouTube channel on Friday evening: “Liverpool are in conversations with Yan Diomande, Paris Saint-Germain, too.

“Paris Saint-Germain had contacts with the agency of the player, and so, PSG and Liverpool are in the race for Yan Diomande.

“It’s the player who has to decide what he wants to do.

“It was a similar situation in January 2025 for Kvaratskhelia.

“Kvaratskhelia had the possibility to go to Paris Saint-Germain and immediately said yes to Paris Saint-Germain, despite some calls from Liverpool.

“For Kvara, it was always PSG. Now Diomande has to decide, whether he wants to go to Liverpool or he wants to go to Paris Saint-Germain.

“So, the player is going to dictate the direction of this deal.

“Then it’s important to say do not forget another name in the winger’s domino in this summer transfer window, and it’s the name of Bradley Barcola.

“Because Liverpool really appreciate Barcola.

“It was August 2025 when I told you Liverpool like Barcola, Liverpool consider Barcola an ideal player.

“Then they were busy with Alexander Isak, they spent already a lot of money in 2025, was not possible to do the deal.

“But Barcola is still not signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, as of now, and so I would say, in case Diomande decides to go to PSG, Barcola could be again a serious option for Liverpool.

“So, this could be the domino.

“On Barcola, there is genuine interest also from Arsenal. Arsenal also like Barcola.”

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