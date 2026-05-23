Enzo Fernandez reaches decision on leaving Chelsea for Man City after ‘talks’ with Enzo Maresca

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez wants to join Manchester City and work with Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the name of the Bournemouth star that the Blues’ owners, BlueCo, have already identified as a replacement for the Argentine.

Fernandez has been on the books of Chelsea since February 2023 and is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2032.

The 25-year-old Argentina international midfielder has established himself as one of the best and most important players for Chelsea over the years.

Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has identified Fernandez as one of the leaders in the team.

While the former Real Madrid boss wants to keep Fernandez, the 25-year-old himself wants to leave, according to two sources.

On Friday evening, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Enzo Maresca wants to sign Fernandez for Man City.

Maresca will replace Pep Guardiola as the Man City manager and worked with Fernandez at Chelsea.

The Touchline has now claimed on X that Fernandez and Maresca have held ‘talks’, with the Argentine ready to switch clubs.

The account, which has 1.6million followers on X, reported at 9am on May 23: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Talks have now taken place between Enzo Maresca and Enzo Fernandez over a potential move to Manchester City.

‘Enzo Fernandez is Maresca’s PRIORITY target for this summer, while the player is 100% open for the move as he wants to play Champions League football. ‘

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Chelsea target Alex Scott as Enzo Fernandez replacement – sources

There is interest in Fernandez from Real Madrid, too, and Chelsea are well aware of that.

The Premier League club are preparing for life after Fernandez should they have to offload him this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Chelsea have identified Bournemouth star Alex Scott as a potential replacement for Fernandez.

Sources have told us that Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in the 22-year-old English midfielder.

Fletcher said: “Chelsea are equally keen, with the Blues stepping up background checks and considering Scott a serious option for their own midfield overhaul.

“An Enzo Fernandez exit is becoming more likely as the weeks roll by and Scott could be a replacement for the Argentinian international.”

Scott is one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.

While England manager Thomas Tuchel did not include the youngster in his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup finals, the Bournemouth star will travel to the USA with the Three Lions.

Tuchel said: “I’m really happy these guys are with us, especially Alex, who was with us in the list of 55 and had a kind of disappointing phone call as well, that he didn’t make the first cut but the reaction of him was outstanding, the commitment, the wish to be in pre-camp and to just be a step closer to the team was not even a question for him.

“He showed me his character and his spirit so I’m delighted that he’s with us because it was a close call and he gets a chance to take a step closer and get a cap.”

Outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said about Scott: “He is more than good enough to be there.

“I think he has been phenomenal this season, the whole season.

“I think in a defender role, trying to help the ones in the squad, I think he will be a great help for England.

“His attitude has always been top. If they need him or something happens, he will be ready. Defensively I think he is one of the best.”

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