Ian Wright backs Nicolas Jackson to ‘go on a run’ as pundits drool over Aston Villa star

Ian Wright has backed Aston Villa striker Nicolas Jackson to “go on a run” at his new club, with Gary Neville also full of praise for the in-form attacker.

Jackson left Chelsea to join Villa in the summer, and is hitting the heights in the Midlands. In 10 games between the Premier League and Champions League, he’s reached seven goals.

In his last five games for Villa, Jackson has five goals, including braces against Fenerbahce in Europe and Manchester City in the league.

The Senegal international has received high praise from Neville and Wright for his performances.

On Stick to Football, Neville said: “Is Nicolas Jackson the most improved player in the Premier League? I always thought he would be a good signing for someone because he’s a handful, I would hate to play against him. I do like him.”

Wright added: “I’m delighted for him. When you watched him at Chelsea, yes he missed chances but everything else about his game… the way he makes runs, plays on the shoulder, his touch… you knew that if he could just start nicking some goals, he would be fine.

“You’re looking at him now after scoring a few goals and you can actually see the confidence in him. He could go on a run at Villa, it’s up to him now where he goes.”

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Nicolas Jackson thriving at Villa

Sky Sports have analysed Jackson’s season so far and summarised how he’s performing at Villa so far.

They wrote: ‘Villa took the chance on a player who had shown promise in the Premier League but had not reached his full potential.

‘[Ollie] Watkins’ exit, leaving big shoes to fill as he departed as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League, added to that risk. But Jackson is already proving he can rise to the challenge.

‘He has now scored seven goals in his last nine appearances across all competitions, and while he looks forward to another chance to impress, Chelsea are the ones left looking back as they navigate the striker crisis at the club.

‘Jackson, still only 25, has found the perfect place to thrive and there is plenty more to come.’